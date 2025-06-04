5 matches which could be last-minute additions to WWE Money in the Bank 2025

WWE's upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event has fans hyped. Taking place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, the show is among the most important PLEs of the year.

The Men's and Women's Money in the Bank match winner will secure a chance to capture the title of their choice if they successfully cash in anytime they want. Unfortunately, as of now, only four matches have been announced for the PLE, which has garnered adverse fan reactions.

WWE's choice for less matches on PLE cards has generated criticism, but there could be a last-minute addition to the show.

Here are five matches WWE could add to the Money in the Bank PLE.

#5. Jacob Fatu vs. Damian Priest - US Title match at Money in the Bank

Jacob Fatu won the WWE United States Championship on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 from LA Knight.

Since then, he successfully defended the title at Backlash in a fatal four-way match. Among the men in the clash was Damian Priest, who claimed that had it not been for JC Mateo's interference, he would have taken the title from Fatu. On the most recent SmackDown episode, Priest called out Jacob Fatu for a rematch.

The Samoan Werewolf isn't one to back away from a challenge and could answer it on the upcoming episode of SmackDown ahead of the Money in the Bank PLE. The Archer of Infamy receiving a singles title shot could also forward The Bloodline 2.0's story if Solo Sikoa costs Fatu the title while trying to help him.

#4. Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles - IC Title match

On Night 2 of WrestleMania 41, Dominik Mysterio shocked the world by winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a fatal four-way match.

He successfully defended his title against Penta on the following episode of RAW. Meanwhile, AJ Styles failed to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank match on the last episode of the red brand against CM Punk and El Grande Americano.

However, before WrestleMania 41, it was teased that Styles could go after the IC title. Mr. TNA held the title in 2020 but has never made a second attempt at it.

The Phenomenal One would be the perfect challenge for Dirty Dom to prove his worth as a champion, especially since Carlito isn't there anymore to have his back. It would also aid in The Judgment Day's storyline since Dom pinned Finn Balor to win the title at Mania.

#3. Zelina Vega - Open challenge for the Women's US Title at the Money in the Bank

Zelina Vega won her first singles title, the WWE Women's United States title, by defeating Chelsea Green on SmackDown in April.

She followed this up by feuding with members of The Green Regime stable, consisting of Piper Niven and Alba Fyre. While the Hot Mess did try to get her title back from Vega, all her attempts have been in vain.

At Money in the Bank or on the upcoming SmackDown episode, the 5'1" champ could issue an open challenge for her title at the PLE.

Zelina Vega open for a match [Image Credits: wwe.com]

While fans would expect Green to answer the challenge, WWE could have Jordynne Grace come out. This would be a refreshing feud, not just for the title but also for the champ.

#2. DIY vs. Fraxiom vs. MCMG vs. The Street Profits vs. Wyatt Sicks - WWE Tag Team Titles

The current WWE Tag Team Champions are The Street Profits, with all the other tag teams gunning for their titles.

Motor City Machine Guns were cheated out of their title reign by DIY, who later lost the gold to the Profits. Since their call-up from NXT, Fraxiom has also been trying to get the titles to establish themselves on the main roster. However, all this came to a standstill when The Wyatt Sicks attacked everyone during the last episode of SmackDown.

DIY vs. Fraxiom vs. MCMG vs. The Street Profits vs. Wyatt Sicks for Money in the Bank [Image Credits: wwe.com, Nathan Frazer's Instagram account]

Despite being on the roster for over a year now, the Wyatts have yet to be showcased on a PLE, and this could be the best time to do so. The SmackDown tag team division has excelled over the last few months, and WWE could capitalise on it with an epic five-team match at Money in the Bank.

#1. Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez -Women's Tag Titles

Despite not qualifying for the Women’s Money in the Bank match, Kairi Sane has some impressive wins over The Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Morgan, who had a backstage segment with IYO SKY, also hinted that she wanted SKY’s WWE Women’s World title. Since Sane and The Genius of the Sky are tag team partners, they could issue a challenge for the Women’s Tag titles that Morgan and Rodriguez hold.

While this is their fourth reign as tag champs, WWE could be looking to push Morgan for a singles run involving the main women’s title.

They hinted at this during Netflix’s recent Tudum event, where her old foe, Rhea Ripley, confronted her. There has also been growing tension between the Tag Team Champions thanks to Roxanne Perez joining The Judgment Day.

