5 matches that need to happen at WWE Hell in a Cell

WWE Hell in a Cell is set to air on Sunday, June 5th. Only a few matches have been announced thus far for the event, which includes Cody Rhodes taking on Seth Rollins in the demonic structure.

With just over two weeks until the event, the card will be shaping up quickly. Several stories are being told on RAW and SmackDown each week and those give the WWE Universe an idea of what matches to expect on the show. Still, a few of the angles could go in different directions as many feature multiple superstars, and thus varying options. With recent returns and personal grudges galore, what bouts should end up on the premium live event?

Below are five matches that need to happen at WWE Hell in a Cell.

#5. Mustafa Ali needs to challenge Theory for the United States Championship at WWE Hell in a Cell

Mustafa Ali's big return to WWE programming has been challenging for the former 205 Live star. While Ali had a massive win over former WWE Champion The Miz, he has regularly run into trouble since. This is primarily thanks to the United States Champion Theory and his newfound power from the hands of Mr. McMahon.

Whether it is by the aid of The Miz, Veer Mahaan, impromptu handicap matches, or a special referee stipulation, Theory has been avoiding a fair fight with Ali since Mustafa returned. The upcoming premium live event is the perfect place for the two to settle their issues in the ring, with no shenanigans.

The Disruptor is ready and willing to take on the cowardly champion, and if it happens at Hell in a Cell, the WWE Universe may see a new United States Champion.

#4. Kevin Owens needs to get his hands on Ezekiel at WWE Hell in Cell

Ezekiel and Kevin Owens

For whatever reason, former Universal Champion Kevin Owens is adamant that Ezekiel isn't Elias' little brother, but instead that he's Elias himself. While the conspiracy theory is absurd, the pair do need to settle their issues. The Hell in a Cell special would be a great place for them to go at it.

The two WWE Superstars have yet to have a one-on-one match since Ezekiel's debut, but Owens did have two televised singles matches with Elias in 2019. Kevin Owens won their first encounter at a the Smackville special while Elias won the other on SmackDown.

If Owens wins a battle with Ezekiel, perhaps he can put his frustrations behind him. If Ezekiel wins, however, maybe Zeke will be able to silence KO and his conspiracy theories for the time being.

#3. Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura needs a decisive winner at WWE Hell in a Cell

Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura

Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura have a lot of history together. The King of Strong Style's debut match was against Sami at NXT Takeover: Dallas. The pair were later in a group together alongside Cesaro. Earlier this year, the two battled over the Intercontinental Championship. Most recently, Sami Zayn took on Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown earlier this month.

However, the recent battle on SmackDown ended when Sami Zayn won via countout. A countout victory just isn't enough, and WWE needs to run this one back. With the history they have, the WWE Universe knows it can deliver. Beyond that, Nakamura wants to get his hands on Roman Reigns after The Bloodline beat him down after WrestleMania. With Sami having a loose affiliation with the group, beating Sami up may be the first step towards challenging The Tribal Chief.

#2. WWE Hell in a Cell needs Judgment Day vs. Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and Liv Morgan in a mixed-tag match

Judgment Day

Judgment Day has formed, and it has grown. Edge's new attitude took the WWE Universe by surprise, but it was the additions of Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley that really helped shape this new faction. Their targets have been AJ Styles and Liv Morgan, with Finn showing up to help even the odds. These WWE Superstars should now have a six-person mixed-tag team match.

Mixed-tag matches aren't totally unheard of in World Wrestling Entertainment, but a six-person mixed-tag team match is uncommon. This is especially true with big name stars such as Edge, Rhea Ripley, AJ Styles, and Liv Morgan.

Judgment Day claims they're not done adding to their movement, so if this mixed-tag team match is to happen, it needs to be soon. This bout will stand out on the card while progressing the story forward and thus should happen at Hell in a Cell.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Riddle needs to happen at WWE Hell in a Cell

Despite rumors suggesting that Roman won't be appearing on the show, Hell in a Cell 2022 needs The Tribal Chief. Roman Reigns is the most must-see star in WWE today. Him appearing at an event instantly makes it important. Truthfully, in some ways, he's carrying the company on his back.

Plus, The Big Dog's group known as The Bloodline has been at war with RK-Bro. While the Usos are looking to be undisputed tag champs, Riddle angered Roman when he smashed his face with his knee on SmackDown. Reigns will surely be seeking revenge, while also wanting to make a statement out of the RAW Tag Team Champion. Hell in a Cell is the perfect place to do that. Then at the next event, perhaps Randy Orton will get his shot with Roman.

Of course, along with speculation the star won't be on the program, he's also been replaced on the poster for the premium live event, shedding further doubt that he'll be competing on the show.

At this point, it's unclear if any of these matches will make the Hell in a Cell card or not. Still, several stories are ready to come to a head in a match at a major premium live event.

