5 WWE matches Roman Reigns must have in 2022

Roman Reigns has been at the top of his game following his return at SummerSlam 2020. He played a pivotal role in WWE during the Thunderdome era.

He quickly captured the Universal title within a week of his return. Since then, The Tribal Chief has been smashing the entire SmackDown roster.

The Head of the Table is the longest-reigning Universal Champion, surpassing Brock Lesnar's reign of 503 days. He's currently the leader of The Bloodline, which includes The Usos and Paul Heyman.

The Tribal Chief has improved since his return in terms of mic and wrestling skills. He has defended his Universal title against stars like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Edge, Finn Balor, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, and more.

WWE has done perfect justice to his character. The storylines and matches were extraordinary, making sure fans tune into SmackDown every week. After many excellent matches in 2021, fans wonder what's in store for the longest reigning Universal Champion in 2022.

Here's a list of WWE matches Roman Reigns should have in 2022.

#5. Current Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

At the start of January 2021, Roman Reigns began a feud with Adam Pearce as he was officiating decisions that were unfavorable to Reigns.

The Tribal Chief decided to teach Pearce a lesson at Royal Rumble, adding him to the gauntlet match. The winner of the match earned a title shot at Royal Rumble.

During the match, Shinsuke Nakamura entered at #3 and eliminated four men. Before Adam Pearce could start the match, The Bloodline interrupted and ambushed Nakamura and Pearce. Following the attack, Reigns put Pearce's lifeless body on Nakamura and pinned him.

Nakamura's spot at Royal Rumble was stolen by Reigns. Also, there was no program booked between them. Therefore, Nakamura and Reigns should collide in 2022.

