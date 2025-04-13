5 Matches that should've been on the WWE WrestleMania 41 card, but aren't 

The WrestleMania 41 card is stacked with many blockbuster matches. The premium live event is going to feature plenty of amazing multi-person and one-on-one contests. However, there are a lot of bouts that are not taking place on The Grandest Stage of Them All, even though they should have.

Let's take a look at five such matches that should've been on the WrestleMania 41 card:

#5. Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez should've culminated at WrestleMania 41

The Prodigy is one of the most talented wrestlers on the roster today. She was the face of NXT's Women's division and carried the black and silver brand on her back for the last year.

Ever since losing her NXT Women's Championship, Roxanne has been in a lot of matches with Bayley. She even dressed up as the classic Hugger in February to tease The Role Model. Their feud deserves a grand stage for its culmination. It would have been great to see these two settle their score at The Showcase of the Immortals.

#4. Faction warfare between The Wyatt Sicks and The Final Testament

Ever since their debut last year, The Wyatt Sicks has become one of the most interesting factions on the RAW roster. However, they have not been involved in any major storylines since moving to SmackDown.

They had a few segments where they targeted the Miz and were attacked by The Final Testament on the red brand. Before The Authors of Pain was released, the fans were expecting to see both factions continue their story till The Show of Shows. However, none of the two sides are booked for 'Mania.

#3. SmackDown's Andrade and Carmelo Hayes could've used a grander stage

Ever since he returned to WWE last year, Andrade has been a major attraction on SmackDown. He had some great matches with Carmelo Hayes over the last year in their seven-match series.

While both of them are gifted stars, they haven't had any major matches on a PLE as of late. Another match between the two at WrestleMania would have definitely been a treat to watch.

#2. Another Bloodline Civil War

The New Bloodline dominated SmackDown for the better part of last year feuding with big names like Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, and more. However, ever since Solo lost to Roman Reigns on RAW's Netflix debut, the ties between The Bloodline have started to severe.

Jacob Fatu especially has been very disappointed with the former Tribal Chief. The two could've had a great match at WrestleMania but Jacob Fatu is competing for the US Championship against LA Knight instead.

#1. The Street Profits vs. The Motor City Machine Guns for the WWE Tag Team Championship

The Tag Team division on SmackDown has been delivering some great matches on weekly television. The titles have changed hands multiple times over the past few months and it has been fun to watch.

The Motor City Machine Guns recently became the number one contenders for the WWE Tag Titles and are set to face The Street Profits, but their match will take place on SmackDown this week. This bout should've taken place at WrestleMania as a major title is being defended.

