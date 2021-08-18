SummerSlam is always among the most entertaining Pay-Per-Views of the year. WWE always plans some great matches for the event and this year is no exception.

This year's is scheduled to take place on August 21st. Many great bouts have already been booked for the event with the likes of Roman Reigns, John Cena, Bobby Lashley and Goldberg all scheduled to wrestle.

We might also witness Big E's Money in the Bank cash-in, Becky Lynch's return, and Adam Cole's debut at SummerSlam 2021. Let's have a look at 5 matches that could steal the show at SummerSlam 2021.

#5. Nikki A.S.H. defends her title against Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam

Nikki faces Rhea and Charlotte in a triple threat match

This match has three very different women in it. Charlotte Flair is already one of the greatest of all time when it comes to women's wrestling in WWE. Rhea Ripley is one of the most dominant female wrestlers in recent memory. Nikki A.S.H. is the underdog in this match, who currently holds the Raw Women's Championship.

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair amazed everyone with their awesome match at Money in the Bank 2021. At SummerSlam, Nikki A.S.H. is involved as well, making the match even more interesting. This is one of the most unpredictable matches on the card.

This match might also witness the return of Becky Lynch. She is expected to be present at SummerSlam, according to PWInsider. She may return to continue her rivalry with Charlotte Flair. This match will be full of surprises.

The build-up to this match started at the RAW after Money in the Bank. Nikki A.S.H. shockingly cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Charlotte Flair to win her first-ever RAW Women's Title. Ripley and Flair both wanted a rematch for the title. All this led to a triple threat match at SummerSlam.

