4 Matches that should happen at Summerslam 2018

Summerslam is the second biggest PPV of the year

With SummerSlam approaching fast and the WWE Universe have started to shift their interest to the match card for the biggest party of the Summer. WWE have been pretty dull for the past four months or so, but now they'll start focusing on building new storylines which can easily steal the show.

In the next two weeks, we'll get the idea of what matches are going to happen at Brooklyn. But as we know that there are several Superstars who have no sense of direction at the moment. Take John Cena for instance. We haven't seen the Franchise Player since 'The Greatest Royal Rumble' event in April. But it is highly unlikely that Cena will miss the biggest party of the Summer.

SummerSlam is an event which always brings some delight that the company will cherish for the rest of the year. New storylines, fresh faces and great matches. Some of the biggest names will be there at the PPV. SummerSlam is the show that starts all the major feuds that continue until the WrestleMania season.

WWE have not been that interesting, post-Wrestlemania. Therefore they will now look to capitalise on the upcoming PPV. SummerSlam is the second biggest PPV of the year, so let's take a look at five matches that should happen this year.

#4 The Bludgeon Brothers vs The Bar for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships

The Bar vs The Bludgeon brothers should be the ideal match for Summerslam

Since WrestleMania this year, The Bludgeon Brothers have been unstoppable. They've also been cutting some seriously good promos. They have recently registered their biggest victory on the main roster when they defeated Team Hell No at the Extreme Rules PPV.

Now the SmackDown General manager, Paige has announced a four tag team tournament on Smackdown live and the winner will face the Bludgeon Brothers for the Tag Team Championships.

A victory for 'The Bar' will make sense. The Bludgeon Brothers have destroyed everyone in their path and The Bar has not been involved in any kind of feud since the draft. So these two teams can continue their feud and also put up a decent fight at the SummerSlam PPV.

