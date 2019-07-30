5 Matches that should have been the main event of WrestleMania

WWE's flagship event, WrestleMania, has become one of the biggest brands in live sports/entertainment and is one of the most-watched annual events of the year. Ever since its inception, "The Grandest Stage of Them All" has been billed as an show where moments are created: from Hulk Hogan slamming Andre the Giant at WrestleMania 3, to the stare off between The Rock and Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 18, the event has always created moments which lasts a lifetime.

But, WWE sometimes has a difficult time when it comes to giving fans what they want. The business of professional wrestling/Sports Entertainment has always centered around fans and their perception about the product. WWE has had to deal with a lot of criticism especially when it comes to the main event of WrestleMania for the past years. Even though this year's WrestleMania was widely applauded by both fans and critics, the finish to the night's main event didn't go down well with a large section of fans.

Here are five matches that should've been the main event of WWE's biggest event of the year.

# 5 Brock Lesnar Vs Daniel Bryan ( WrestleMania 31)

Imagine seeing this at WrestleMania

Daniel Bryan was at the peak of his popularity as a babyface in 2014. He had reached the pinnacle of his storied career the year prior by defeating Batista and Randy Orton in the main event of WrestleMania 30 and became the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. But, a series of injuries forced the former American Dragon to relinquish the title and step away from the squared circle. After being away for the majority of the year, Bryan returned to in-ring competition in November that year.

Bryan was the heavy crowd favorite heading into Royal Rumble 2015. The Philadelphia Crowd were firmly behind the Leader of the Yes Movement as he entered the Rumble at Number 10... before being eliminated by Bray Wyatt. The crowd were turned off from the event by Bryan's elimination and hijacked the event. They showered the eventual winner, Roman Reigns, with a chorus of boos despite him being a Babyface.

Bryan got another crack at main-eventing WrestleMania 31 when he squared off against Reigns at Fastlane, a match that Bryan would go on to lose. Bryan would eventually open WrestleMania 31 by winning the IC Title while Reigns would be main-event against Brock Lesnar for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The match between Lesnar and Reigns was great but fans were so dejected with it that it was reported that a huge portion of fans left the Levi's Stadium before the main event.

Fans finally got to see the Bryan-Lesnar dream match at Survivor Series last year and it was everything one would've expected from it. It would've more satisfying had we got this match at WrestleMania.

