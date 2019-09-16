5 matches WWE could have planned for tonight's Monday Night RAW after Clash of Champions

Wyatt and Strowman could collide tonight to determine the number one contender for the Universal title.

WWE Clash of Champions 2019 is in the history books and what a show it turned out to be. The third pay-per-view under the Clash of Champions banner, last night's show allowed the Superstars of WWE to try and grab that brass ring in championship match action, with two titles changing hands at the show.

With Clash of Champions out of the way, the Superstars of both RAW and SmackDown Live. will have no time to rest, as everybody's attention now turns to Monday Night RAW tonight.

Here are five huge matches the WWE could have in store tonight on RAW after an explosive Clash of Champions pay per view.

#5: Bray Wyatt Vs. Braun Strowman

Though Wyatt has issued a challenge for the Universal title, he may have to go through Braun Strowman to get there.

Though it was Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman who competed in the main event Clash of Champions last night, it's Bray Wyatt that stole the show. After the Architect retained his Universal title against the Monster Among Men, Rollins was attacked by the Fiend on the entrance ramp, leveling him with a Sister Abigail and a Mandible Claw.

On the latest episode of the Firefly Fun House, Wyatt challenged the winner of last night's main event to a title match at Hell in a Cell, in a match that would presumably take place inside the barbaric structure. Before the pay-per-view though, a number one contender's match could be set up tonight, pitting The Fiend against his old protege, the Monster Among Men.

Wyatt and Strowman certainly have history, but have yet to face each other one on one in WWE. That could all change tonight on Monday Night RAW.

