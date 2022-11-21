Could The Rock return to WWE in the coming months? There's certainly a strong possibility that The People's Champion could return to the promotion that helped kickstart his successful entertainment career in time for WrestleMania Hollywood.

Fans often speculate that if The Rock were to return to action, he'd be involved with The Bloodline. The stable is the most dominant in all of professional wrestling and the members of the faction and their accolades are impressive to see.

The group consists of Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso. Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and he's been world champion for over 800 days. The Usos are officially the longest reigning tag team champions in the company's history.

The Bloodline is filled with dominant stars, but also some of the most popular in the company. If The Rock were to return, he'd likely only be involved with top acts. The Bloodline fits that bill. If he does come back to the company in 2023, which member of the faction could he target?

Below are 5 members of The Bloodline that The Rock could target in WWE.

#5. Solo Sikoa could be the future of WWE

Solo Sikoa posing

Solo Sikoa is a twenty-nine-year-old powerhouse. He's a son of Rikishi and a brother to The Usos. He began wrestling in 2018 and joined WWE in 2021 where he quickly debuted on the NXT brand. Solo was called up to the main roster beginning with the WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 event, where he aided Roman Reigns in defeating Drew McIntyre.

The powerful Sikoa is the enforcer of The Bloodline. He typically stands tall during scuffles while defending Roman, Jimmy, Jey, and Sami from whoever is attempting to attack them. He's also a former NXT North American Champion.

If The Rock returns to WWE, he could potentially target the youngest member of The Bloodline. In kayfabe, The Rock would struggle against the youthful powerhouse, but he has an advantage in terms of experience. From a behind-the-scenes perspective, a bout between the two would give Solo a massive rub and elevate his stock in the company.

#4. Sami Zayn could bump around for The Rock

Sami Zayn is often considered to be one of the greatest in-ring performers of the modern era. He first began wrestling over twenty years ago and found success on the independent and international wrestling scene. He signed with WWE in 2013 and has been a regular on NXT, RAW, and SmackDown ever since.

The Master Strategist's position in The Bloodline is an interesting one. He isn't actually related to the group, but he's kept around anyway. Sami is often the "fall guy" who will take a blow from another star to protect the crew. He's also become incredibly popular with the WWE Universe.

Sami may be the perfect opponent for The Rock. Just as Kevin Owens was perfect for Stone Cold Steve Austin, Zayn is perfect because he can bump around and make The Rock look great in the ring.

From a kayfabe perspective, the swarmy Sami rubbing The People's Champion the wrong way isn't unrealistic. The only flaw with Sami Zayn and The Rock battling is that The Master Strategist is now beloved by the audience. Still, if anybody could get fans to boo Zayn, it would be The Rock.

#3. & #2. Jimmy and Jey Uso make for a dangerous pair

The Usos are arguably the greatest tag team in WWE history. They began wrestling in 2009 and joined WWE's main roster in 2010. They've gone on to win numerous championships and even recently became the longest reigning tag team champions in World Wrestling Entertainment history.

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso serve different roles in The Bloodline, or at least have in the past. Jey was the "right-hand man" for Roman for quite some time. Lately, he's been on edge due to not trusting Sami Zayn. Jimmy has mostly been a loyal soldier who doesn't speak out of turn. Collectively, the two have been extremely successful in the group.

Some fans have speculated that Sami Zayn could potentially be kicked out of The Bloodline. If he does, he could possibly recruit The Rock to help straighten out The Great One's family. Sami Zayn and The Rock vs. The Usos could make for an incredible match and a memorable moment. The Most Electifying Man in Sports Entertainment could also potentially battle the twins on his own, but that'd be a much more difficult task.

#1. Roman Reigns should be The Rock's biggest target

Roman Reigns making his arrival

Roman Reigns is one of the most accomplished wrestlers of all time. He began wrestling in 2010 but quickly rose to prominence as a member of The Shield. Reigns has gone on to win numerous titles and even headlined WrestleMania on several occasions. He's the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The Tribal Chief is what his nickname implies. He's the leader of The Bloodline. He's The Head of the Table. Every member, including Paul Heyman, has to obey his orders and follow his commands. As the leader of the stable, he's also the most decorated. Reigns has been a world champion in WWE for over two years now.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is a dream match for many. If the two family members clash, there's no better place for it than at WrestleMania 39 in California. Roman will undoubtedly be The Rock's biggest challenge in The Bloodline, but that's part of the appeal. If The People's Champion does return to action, it should be in a match with The Tribal Chief.

