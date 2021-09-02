5 memorable championship celebration attacks in WWE 

Many WWE superstars have won championships over the years. Only a small number have been able to celebrate their achievement in style, whether on the very same night, or a few days later on Monday Night RAW or SmackDown.

There have been instances where celebrations have gone off without a hitch. Although there have been, on occasion, times where celebrations haven't gone quite according to plan. It is WWE after all.

Five memorable championship celebration attacks in WWE, in no particular order

#5 Randy Orton and Triple H on Monday Night RAW in 2004

In 2004, cracks began to form in Evolution that imploded when Randy Orton became the World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam. Orton earned his opportunity by winning a 20-man Battle Royal on RAW. Ultimately, he became the youngest world champion in WWE at the age of 24.

The following night on Monday Night RAW, Orton defended his newly won World Heavyweight title and came out victorious. After the match, his Evolution team mates Triple H, Ric Flair and Batista joined him in the ring. Batista got Orton up on his shoulders and they all began to celebrate.

Triple H raised his thumbs up at Orton showing his approval. Moments later, Triple H turned his thumb downward and Batista planted Orton down from his shoulders and the beat down began.

Triple H told Orton to hand over the World Heavyweight Championship, which he did not, so they went one-on-one at the next Unforgiven pay-per-view. Triple H won the title, largely thanks to interference from Evolution and Jonathan Coachman.

Triple H celebrated in style the following night at RAW with a large cake in the ring. It was a celebration fit for 'The Game'. There was an explosion from the large cake that was set-up in the ring, and Randy Orton appeared from it to ruin the party and get his revenge on his mentor.

It was part of a thrilling summer storyline between Triple H and Randy Orton. Two celebrations that didn't go according to plan. Orton's celebration with Triple H giving him the thumbs down is still a moment that is talked about today.

An iconic moment from WWE's Ruthless Aggression era, which also pushed Orton towards main-event status. Of course, Evolution's days in the WWE were numbered following this storyline, as Batista turned on Triple H just a few months later.

