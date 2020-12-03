5 most memorable moments from the Amway Center era of WWE

During the pandemic era of WWE, the company has had to get creative. Initially broadcasting weekly shows and events from the WWE Performance Center, they then moved to the Amway Center in Florida to begin a residency in what they dubbed the WWE ThunderDome.

WWE started broadcasting from the Amway Center in August 2020. Fans were able to join the experience by applying to be a member of the virtual crowd online. WWE's residence at the Amway Center is soon to come to an end, and the company is due to move to Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida this month.

The time that WWE spent in the Amway Center this year has been eventful to say the least, and here are five of the most memorable moments from that era of programming.

#5 Bayley finally turned on Sasha Banks

Bayley and Sasha Banks dominated the spring and summer at the Performance Center. Appearing on both brands as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, the pair were not short of rivals, most notably Asuka and Kairi Sane.

They won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships from Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in May of this year, and Sasha Banks was often on hand to help Bayley retain her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

Cracks started to show in their relationship through the summer, though. This began to escalate by the time WWE moved to the Amway Center, and the pair's ability as a team began to suffer. They then lost their tag belts to the team of Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax at Payback, leading to even more animosity between the two of them.

They finally came to blows a week later on SmackDown. They lost a rematch against Baszler and Jax, and following the contest Bayley set upon Banks with a steel chair. The blowout between the two was one of the biggest moments of the year, and had been a long time coming.