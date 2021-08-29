5 memorable moments of Christian in WWE

Christian is one of the most decorated superstars in the history of the WWE. He started in tag team wrestling during the Attitude Era before breaking out on his own as 'Captain Charisma'.

He has achieved a lot, and has left us with some memorable moments along the way. He should no doubt be considered an entrant into the WWE Hall of Fame somewhere down the line. He is now, of course, performing on AEW and performing in the ring following his return from a lengthy hiatus due to injury.

That being said, let's take a look at five of Christian's most memorable moments in WWE.

#5 Christian returns during the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2021

Christian suffered a serious concussion in 2014 which ultimately put an end to his in-ring career. It was determined not to be cleared by doctors and had to seek alternative opportunities. 'Captain Charisma' had suffered other concussions in the past, which meant this one was the final straw.

He made a home working as a panelist on WWE programming, and also in an original show on the WWE Network - The Edge & Christian Show. He also participated in WWE storylines that didn't require him to be physical.

Christian spoke with ESPN 97.5 in Houston, TX, in April 2020 about returning to the ring with WWE:

"I mean, it's one of those things right? It's a completely different injury. I'm pretty contempt with all that I have accomplished in WWE. I pretty much accomplished everything I wanted to do except main event WrestleMania and I mean, let's be honest, how many people actually get to do that? I'm 46 years old, and I had some concussion issues. I don't see it happening. I'm medically disqualified. I'm not sure how or what can get me cleared," Christian said.

Then, in January 2021, Christian shocked the WWE Universe by making his entrance into the Men's Royal Rumble match. He entered as entrant No.24 and lasted 18 minutes before being eliminated by Seth Rollins. The former Intercontinental Champion was back, defying the odds after his career was deemed to be over.

Even more shocking, it was revealed after the Royal Rumble event in 2021 that Christian's contract with WWE was up and he didn't re-sign. He went on to sign with All Elite Wrestling, where he now competes as Christian Cage.

