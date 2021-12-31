×
5 memorable WWE main events of 2021

WWE had boatloads of exceptional headliners on pay-per-view this year.
Sid Pullar III (SP3)
Modified Dec 31, 2021 10:25 AM IST
Despite fan perception not being what it once was and the so-so booking that plagued the company, WWE often delivers exceptional main events for major shows. Their top stars are among the best workers and produce top-notch quality in the headline spot.

This year, WWE often relied on Roman Reigns to anchor the top of the card. His main events for the Universal Championship have been consistently great. When he wasn't there, superstars such as Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, and Big E held things down for the company.

WWE Survivor Series Match Ratings:• Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.25• Mens SS Match: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️• Roman Reigns vs Big E: ⭐️⭐️⭐️.5• RKBro vs The Usos: ⭐️⭐️⭐️.5• Womens SS Match: ⭐️⭐️.5• Nakamura vs Priest: ⭐️⭐️.25• Battle Royal: ⭐️.25- WON https://t.co/nAEbBdEySB

With 11 pay-per-views this year, only half of the main events can receive some praise. In this article, let's look at five memorable WWE main events of 2021.

5) Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro for the WWE Universal Championship (WWE WrestleMania Backlash)

Roman Reigns VS Cesaro Universal Champion Backlash 2021 https://t.co/MbsiiSg5yd

Roman Reigns headlined seven of WWE's eleven pay-per-views in 2021. With all those main events for The Tribal Chief this year, it is easy to forget some of them. However, one such underrated contest was his clash against Cesaro at WrestleMania Backlash.

The Swiss Superman was coming off the heels of his biggest win against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37 Night 1. Cesaro used this momentum to propel himself to the WWE Universal Championship Match.

However, Roman Reigns gained an advantage by attacking Cesaro's weak shoulder. Despite the challenger's comeback, the Tribal Chief choked him out to end an excellent headliner on this pay-per-view.

