5 memorable WWE pay-per-views which took place in Canada

Canada has always had a deep connection with professional wrestling and the WWE. Some of the greatest superstars from Bret Hart to Edge come from the country and have etched their legacy in the company. Canada has also been the site of several legendary pay-per-views that have left a lasting memory.

Whether it be WrestleMania or another major show, Canada creates the perfect atmosphere for memorable events that feature amazing matches and iconic moments.

The fans are always energetic and ready to give their all to cheer on their favorites. They are also there to boo those that they dislike. Sometimes, that doesn't always correlate with WWE's storytelling.

Bret Hart @BretHart Stunned and saddened. I just don’t have the words right now. Stunned and saddened. I just don’t have the words right now. https://t.co/fcO8Skuuhz

There have been 12 different pay-per-views taking place in Canada. From the Grandest Stage of Them All to one of the most controversial moments in the history of the business, Canada has been the setting of many important events. In this article, let's take a look at the five memorable WWE pay-per-views which took place in Canada.

5) WWE Backlash 2004 - Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Matty54 @Mateusz_316 #SavageSoldiers



HHH vs HBK vs Benoit - Backlash 2004



One of my favourite Triple Threat match in WWE, a lot of great moves, high drama and WHC on the line. Probably not a lot of people seen this match because it's old and not one of those memorable but I really liked it HHH vs HBK vs Benoit - Backlash 2004One of my favourite Triple Threat match in WWE, a lot of great moves, high drama and WHC on the line. Probably not a lot of people seen this match because it's old and not one of those memorable but I really liked it #SavageSoldiersHHH vs HBK vs Benoit - Backlash 2004One of my favourite Triple Threat match in WWE, a lot of great moves, high drama and WHC on the line. Probably not a lot of people seen this match because it's old and not one of those memorable but I really liked it https://t.co/pkxksagaPy

WWE marketed WrestleMania 20 as the event where it all began again. The following month, Backlash 2004 delivered an entertaining lineup from the RAW brand with feuds being completed and new stars stepping up. The show was headlined by a WrestleMania rematch where Chris Benoit defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

The Triple Threat Match was billed as "The Final Encounter," so all three men held nothing back in an all-out war. Benoit had the hometown advantage of being from Edmonton and used that to his advantage by submitting HBK with the Sharpshooter. This fantastic bout would be enough to make this a memorable event, but it might not even be the best match on the show.

Randy Orton was in the midst of his original Legend Killer run and had a wonderful Intercontinental Championship run going. Mick Foley was his fiercest rival and looked to finally settle the score with Orton in a Hardcore Match with the gold on the line. It was a proving ground for the Evolution member and showcased why many billed him as the future of the industry.

WWE Backlash 2004 also featured a good Edge vs. Kane clash, a solid Shelton Benjamin vs. Ric Flair opener, a great Victoria vs. Lita battle and a fun Chris Jericho vs. Christian and Trish Stratus handicap match. There were some duds with Tajiri vs. Jonathan Coachman and La Resistance vs. The Hurricane and Rosey. Despite those contests, this event has a little bit of everything.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Arjun