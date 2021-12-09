5 memorable WWE rivalries of 2021

Over the years, WWE has seen some memorable rivalries, keeping fans invested. One that immediately springs to mind is the epic feud between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. Their rivalry continued for two years as they battled at consecutive WrestleMania events between 2009 and 2010.

Their contest at WrestleMania 25 was praise-worthy. A year later, the two again went head-to-head in a Streak vs. Career Match at WrestleMania 26, which was one for the ages. The Phenom overcame a resilient effort by The Showstopper as the streak stood tall over the career.

In a similar vein, fans have witnessed some epic rivalries in 2021. Some centered around Championship Gold, whereas others became personal. In this article, we look at five memorable WWE rivalries of 2021.

#5. WWE Rivalry: RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles & Omos

In 2021, WWE Universe witnessed the unlikely duo of Randy Orton and Riddle from RK-Bro.

Much to fans' delight, RK-Bro soared in the RAW tag team division, earning decisive victories over The Hurt Business (Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander) and Elias & Jaxson Ryker. They then challenged AJ Styles & Omos at SummerSlam 2021 for the RAW Tag Team Championship.

The Viper and The Original Bro dethroned Styles & Omos to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions, which set the rivalry between these teams in motion.

The Phenomenal One and The Seven-Foot Giant looked to regain their titles at Crown Jewel 2021 but were unsuccessful.

Randy Orton and AJ Styles also had some classic singles contests during this time, which made this rivalry even more memorable.

