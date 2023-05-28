5 men who need to be in the 2023 WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match

A blockbuster WWE Night of Champions 2023 is now in the rear-view mirror. It delivered two new world champions, a shocking betrayal from Jimmy Uso, and a valiant effort in defeat from Cody Rhodes, among other notable moments. The Jeddah event won't be forgotten quickly, but the sports entertainment juggernaut must roll on to its next big show: Money in the Bank.

The iconic event is set to emanate from London's O2 arena on July 1, and some qualifying matches have already been set up. LA Knight and Montez Ford are set to go head-to-head for the first spot in the men's ladder bout, while Zelina Vega and Lacey Evans will vie for the first berth in the women's contest. Which of these stars will punch their tickets to the London event? Who will join them in the high-stakes showdown?

Let's list five male superstars who must be in the 2023 Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

#5 LA Knight must qualify for his first WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match

LA Knight and Montez Ford will kick off the men's side of qualification bouts for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match on WWE SmackDown this Friday. The two are both fan favorites to win the contract this year and go on to secure their first world championship in the promotion. However, one man has a fairly stronger case to enter the fray, and his name is L A Knight (Yeah!).

Not only does Ford still have a lot of potential as a tag team star, but he has less momentum at the moment than The Megastar. Knight's self-professed "Undeniable Kavorka" was fully on display during the Night of Champions weekend as fans chanted his name despite him not being on the card.

The former Max Dupri has great potential, and at 40, time is running out to capitalize on his caliber at a main-event level.

#4 Damian Priest could be the "Big Man" in this year's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Could Damian Priest be the "Wrecking Ball" in this year's WWE Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match?

Over its 18-year history, certain hallmarks have defined the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, especially on the men's side. High-flying antics and death-defying, back-bruising stunts have become the norm, as have innovative uses of ladders to deliver moves.

Another tradition has been the tendency to book one physically imposing superstar to be the "Wrecking Ball" in the bout. Superstars like Kane, Baron Corbin, and Omos have had dominant showings in the past, only for the smaller stars to work together to put them down. It has often helped these giants look extremely strong, which is always a good thing.

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest could take up this role this year, putting on a dominant showing to build on his impressive WWE Backlash performance. It would be a great way to maintain his momentum until the company is ready to push him.

#3 Jimmy Uso could build on his shocking actions at Night of Champions by entering the MITB Ladder Match

Jimmy Uso shocked the world at WWE Night Of Champions 2023

Picture this: Jimmy Uso, after "betraying" Roman Reigns, steps up to the latter and demands an undisputed world title shot to prove that he is, indeed, the true Tribal Chief. Reigns says "no," dismissing the former tag team champion as "not on his level." Jimmy finds his way into the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, all so that he can win the contract and force his cousin to face him.

This would infuse the energy of the company's hottest story into the contest, instantly making it much more intriguing. The Tribal Chief could then use Solo Sikoa to cost Jimmy the win, setting up a SummerSlam showdown. There is so much potential for the elder Uso in the match, and he needs to be added to it in the coming weeks.

#2 WWE Hall of Famer Edge could roll back the years one more time before retiring

Will The Rated-R Superstar compete in one more MITB Ladder Match?

In recent months, there has been heavy talk of WWE Hall of Famer Edge hanging up his boots soon. The 11-time world champion has even addressed the possibility himself, hinting at retiring this year in Toronto. As a result, there has been great discussion about what The Rated-R Superstar must do before finally calling it a day.

Some fans wish to see one more clash with John Cena due to their history, while others want him to win the World Heavyweight Championship for the same reason. Do you know what else The Ultimate Opportunist has a storied history with? The Money in the Bank contract and ladder matches. Who wouldn't want to see the ladder match pioneer, who was the very first Mr. MITB, have one more iconic outing?

As long as it is safe for him to compete in the famously brutal match, Edge should definitely be in it.

#1 Cody Rhodes could use the Money in the Bank contract to finish his story

Cody Rhodes is reportedly set to compete in the MITB Ladder match in London?



I see this happening. Cody Rhodes is reportedly set to compete in the MITB Ladder match in London?I see this happening. https://t.co/5gk4PcJThi

Since losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes has been on a mission to find his way back to the WWE Universal Championship and finish his story. His journey has started with the biggest possible bump on the road: a furious Brock Lesnar. The American Nightmare is doing well so far, having outlasted The Beast at Backlash and barely lost in Jeddah.

Rhodes will eventually need a way back to The Tribal Chief, whether at SummerSlam 2023 or WrestleMania 40. Barring a second consecutive Royal Rumble win, Money in the Bank is the biggest avenue for this to happen. The American Nightmare needs to be in this contest because he requires a way to earn his way to a rematch with Roman Reigns.

He could even use the contract to renew hostilities with new WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

