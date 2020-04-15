5 Superstars who should not be in the 2020 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Who will get a shot at Money in the Bank this year?

The current WWE roster is the deepest and most talented that it has ever been so some Superstars must lose out.

Who'll bring down the briefcase this year?

Every year at Money in the Bank, several Superstars get the chance to win a briefcase that can potentially alter their future as well as that of WWE. The MITB briefcase has made the careers of Edge, CM Punk, and others while also providing heartache for the likes of Baron Corbin, Damien Sandow, and Braun Strowman.

Traditionally, it makes sense to have a young up-and-comer capture the briefcase in order to catapult that Superstar into a big run. How long that run lasts and whether the star in concern remains a main-eventer is up to the Creative team.

The fact still remains that with limited spots available, there are some Superstars who should be omitted from participating. It can be due to that Superstar's status in the company or the fact that they are much older and should give way to the newer crop of talent. On that note, here are five male WWE Superstars that should not be in this year's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

#5 Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio has been absent from RAW for a few weeks. Prior to being off TV, he had been embroiled in a feud with Zelina Vega and her associates. He consistently battled the likes of Andrade and Angel Garza.

The former World Champion is still capable of great action but someone like Murphy, who Mysterio will face for the right to compete in the ladder match, is a star on the rise. Mysterio can still shuffle in and out of the title scenes as needed but if he was going to be a major champ in his current run, it would have already happened. His best use has been in the mid-card to test the up and coming stars.

The reason why Mysterio shouldn't be included in this year's match is that the roster is so full of talented youngsters who could have their careers made by winning the briefcase. Including the Master of the 619 in the match this year would deprive someone of a huge opportunity.

