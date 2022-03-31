WrestleMania 38 - 5 mistakes that shouldn't be made

While WWE puts maximum effort into every WrestleMania, things may not always go as planned. There can sometimes be a disconnect between what the promotion thinks is the correct outcome and what fans want.

Heading into this year's show, certain stars need to win more than others do. The Mysterios will look silly if they lose to the Miz and a non-wrestler. WrestleMania also often resets the deck for the remainder of the year regarding champions.

WrestleMania 38 currently features six contests with titles on the line. The "Winner Takes All" match features two belts. Of the 14 matches on the entire card, about half will be for the championships.

While some things will undoubtedly happen, like Drew McIntyre beating Happy Corbin, some mistakes could still be made. Here are five mistakes WWE should avoid at WrestleMania.

#5. The Usos' current run as SmackDown Tag Team Champs needs to end

The Bloodline has ruled over SmackDown for the last two years.

The Usos have held the SmackDown Tag Team titles since last summer. Their current run has established The Bloodline's dominance on the blue brand. While it has worked out for Roman Reigns and the brothers, it hasn't for the rest of the roster.

For that reason, Jimmy and Jey should lose their titles at WrestleMania. WWE owes Shinsuke Nakamura after another uneventful run as Intercontinental Champion. Rick Boogs is over with the crowd as well, so having the babyfaces win the titles would be the right call.

#4. The celebrities featured at WrestleMania should not defeat the full-time stars

Pat McAfee, Johnny Knoxville, and Logan Paul are all in big matches this weekend. McAfee is a former athlete, while Paul has also dabbled in some sports outside of WWE. Knoxville is known for his big stunts.

Despite the audience each star may bring to the show, all three should lose their matches. Full-time stars work even harder to make celebrities look good. While Damien Priest helped Bad Bunny last year, it didn't matter as much.

When it comes to fights featuring celebrities this year, however, they should all be won by full-time WWE Superstars. Theory needs to win since he's a constant presence on RAW. If one or more non-wrestlers win this year, it will hurt the full-time stars they faced.

#3. Leaving both mid-card titles off of the WrestleMania card is a mistake

Finn Balor has been advertised for the Andre the Giant Battle Royal. Ricochet will defend his Intercontinental Title on the WrestleMania edition of SmackDown. Neither mid-card belt has been booked for the two-day mega event.

Instead of mid-card title matches, WWE has booked two tag team matches. The New Day will face Sheamus and Ridge Holland. The Miz and Logan Paul will face the Mysterios.

Not putting either championship on the card devalues both belts. WWE has tried to remedy that by having Ricochet defend the night before 'Mania. This can still be fixed if one of the mid-card titles is a late addition, possibly to the pre-show. Being on the pre-show is still better than not being on the card.

#2. Charlotte Flair should lose the SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania.

Who will walk out as the SmackDown Women's Champion?

Things will be challenging for the rest of the women on the blue brand regardless of who leaves Dallas as the SmackDown Women's Champ. Both Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair are booked as top women in WWE.

The Queen has held a title since SummerSlam. She ended up trading belts with Becky Lynch following the 2021 WWE Draft. Roster cuts and sudden departures truly decimated the women's division of SmackDown last year. Rousey's return means those clamoring for a spot atop either brand will have trouble standing out.

Flair should drop the title to Rousey at WrestleMania to reset the division's hierarchy. SmackDown needs a fresh start after having the same Champions on top since last summer.

#1. WWE can't deliver the wrong swerve with Seth Rollins' opponent

Will Seth Rollins be ready for his surprise opponent at WrestleMania?

While most fans and analysts expect Rollins to face the returning Cody Rhodes, there could be a few swerves in the making. WWE tries to have at least a few surprises in store for 'Mania each year.

Perhaps the WWE Chairman has a returning Elias or another star facing Rollins. Shane McMahon has also been rumored to be appearing at WrestleMania. Could Gable Steveson show up for an impromptu match? To get the maximum return on what is expected, it must be Rollins vs. Rhodes. Anything else might be a letdown.

