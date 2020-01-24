5 Mistakes that Vince McMahon should not make at any cost at WWE Royal Rumble 2020

24 Jan 2020, 09:37 IST SHARE

Under no circumstances should Brock Lesnar win the Royal Rumble

Vince McMahon doesn't need my advice. He is a man who has today created an empire that is known as WWE, from what used to be a regional form of entertainment.

But the wrestling fan of 2020 is extremely opinionated and he/she can sometimes voice his/her displeasure to such an extent that it just hijacks the rest of the show. This was especially the case a few years ago when Roman Reigns won the Royal Rumble match and Daniel Bryan was eliminated and WWE will not want to land in such a situation again.

So here are 5 things that the company must avoid doing at any cost, in my personal opinion. Be sure to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts in the section that's right below.

Let's start off with a decision that will definitely have the crowd booing their hearts out.

#5 Brock Lesnar wins the Royal Rumble match

Not many WWE Superstars have set more records than @BrockLesnar...



Will he add a 7th to his resumé a #RoyalRumble? pic.twitter.com/95l2O1rQVT — WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2020

The truth is that when Brock Lesnar enters the Royal Rumble match at No.1, there's always a chance that he's going to win the whole thing clean. This is the same man who ended The Undertaker's legendary streak and also the historic reign of Kofi Kingston in a matter of mere seconds. So, as I was saying, there's always the possibility that Brock Lesnar will win the whole thing to the dismay of the audience and Vince McMahon must not let that happen at any cost.

There's a chance to create a brand new Superstar by having him eliminate Brock Lesnar during the course of the contest. Matt Riddle could certainly rise a level or two in this manner and so could Drew McIntyre, who's been portrayed as an unstoppable force. For Vince McMahon to have Brock Lesnar win would be a waste of a story, I do fear.

