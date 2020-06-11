5 Mistakes Vince McMahon should not make at WWE Backlash 2020 at any cost

Let's just hope that WWE does not make the following mistakes at Backlash 2020.

WWE should not strip a current champion of the title he holds!

Do people want to see Nia Jax as RAW Women's Champion again?

Vince McMahon has created an empire known as WWE from what was, at best, a regional sport. And yet, one has to say that there have certainly been moments where even he, a visionary and trendsetter has faltered.

In light of declining ratings and well, no live audience impacting the visual experience for the WWE fans sitting at home, Vince McMahon needs to tread carefully. While I am not worthy in the slightest of offering suggestions to the legendary Vince McMahon, I have been a WWE fan for the last 27 years and I have picked up a trick or two along the way, I suppose.

And so, in this article, I shall offer my unsolicited opinion regarding 5 things that Vince McMahon and WWE should not do at any cost, at WWE Backlash 2020.

#5 Nia Jax becomes the WWE RAW Women's Champion at Backlash

I’m thinking I’ll give myself a belated birthday present at #WWEBacklash when I give y’all the #GreatestWrestlingMatchEver and take back MY #WWERaw Women’s Championship! 😈😘💅🏽 pic.twitter.com/Ff19fxVs5f — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) May 29, 2020

Asuka just became the RAW Women's Champion and I think that WWE should let her have a long and solid reign. She still has Shayna Baszler waiting in the wings for later and she is clearly not done with Charlotte Flair either. If WWE is okay running with a babyface vs. babyface program, then yes, she can even mix it up with Bianca Belair on RAW.

But most importantly, there is a lot of heat on Nia Jax at the moment considering that she injured Kairi Sane not once but twice on WWE RAW, even though conflicting reports have emerged. I love Nia Jax's character but she needs to hone her craft in the ring to the point where she is not a liability when she competes with her peers.

Maybe, Nia Jax can become RAW Women's Champion in the future when she is ready once more.

