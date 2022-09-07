5 Mistakes WWE should avoid making with Braun Strowman after his return

Braun Strowman was released from WWE in 2021 due to supposed “budget cuts.” He made his triumphant return this week.

Strowman recently competed in EC3’s “Control Your Narrative” federation and built his character in a different light, improving and evolving his persona throughout the year.

Strowman returned to WWE on Monday Night RAW (9/5/2022), as he destroyed The Street Profits, The Alpha Academy, The New Day, and Los Lotharios, sending a message to everyone in the WWE locker room that he was back with a vengeance.

While Strowman got off to a fantastic start in his re-debut, we look at five mistakes WWE should avoid after his return.

#5. Meaningless Feuds

Placing Braun Strowman in a meaningless feud would be the opposite of what WWE should be doing with his character.

In other words, if we see Braun working an angle in the WWE 24/7 Championship picture or being involved in some love triangle, that is a direct slap to the face.

The promotion has a powerhouse in him that is literately called “The Monster Among Men” for a reason. He should be re-introduced and utilized in that manner. Some fans in the WWE Universe may not know or remember Braun from his first run, so now is a great time to put him on the map and show the world what he can do.

#4. Turning Braun Strowman into a comedy act

We don't need to see Braun dancing in a WWE ring again.

We’ve seen this happen with many behemoths like The Great Khali and Kane, where you take a big man and give him a silly comedy gimmick for a cheap chuckle or laugh. Strowman should never be treated as a joke.

If WWE were to put him in a comedic angle of any sort, then it would have killed any chance of Strowman being taken seriously by fans watching around the world.

Remember, Strowman is a monster and not a dancing comic relief.

#3. Not listening to the WWE Universe

Not listening to your target audience could be a mistake by WWE.

The WWE Universe wants to see Braun Strowman be this unstoppable monster that can tear through the competition. In the past, under Vince McMahon's regime, the company tended to swerve the audience and go in the opposite direction. This time, things must be different.

Whether one agrees or disagrees with their thoughts and ideas, fans are the most crucial part of a show. If WWE chooses to ignore them and do what they want, then the organization will be doing a complete disservice to its audience.

Braun must be built into a dominant force that will go through anyone and anybody to reach the top of the mountain in WWE.

#2. Braun Strowman could be a leader, not a follower

Braun made his WWE main roster debut as a member of The Wyatt Family. While he did a great job of being the muscle man behind Bray Wyatt and company, those days are in the past.

Strowman has evolved and grown his character beyond being someone who can be controlled and told what to do.

If anything, you could have Strowman form his own “family” or group, taking what he learned from Bray Wyatt in the past and crafting his own army to take out anyone in WWE who stands in their way, more specifically Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

#1. Overexposing Braun Strowman on WWE television

Braun Strowman cannot appear on every single WWE televised show.

This is a big one. Overexposing a WWE Superstar can make fans grow tired and bored of that character.

WWE needs to avoid having Strowman appear on every single edition of Monday Night RAW and SmackDown.

To remedy this, his appearances could be on a bi-weekly basis. We don’t have to see Strowman on every show to know he’s around.

The creative team must build him up to be this special attraction that fans are excited to see on WWE television. If the momentum gets higher, we might also see him capturing the world title.

