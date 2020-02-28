5 mistakes WWE made at Super ShowDown 2020: WrestleMania headliner misses show, Unpopular rivalry finally ends

Goldberg and The Fiend

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 proved that Saudi Arabia shows are no longer "glorified house shows". They have become legitimate PPVs where anything can happen. The Universal Championship change in Crown Jewel 2019 marked the first major title change to happen on one of these shows and this edition saw two major title changes - the second of which has sparked major outrage.

As a whole, the show wasn't too great and felt unnecessarily long. Moreover, the match-placement wasn't too good while the crowd wasn't as hot as they usually are for these shows.

There has unfortunately not been a single edition where the overall event was solid. This time, it was a mix of average matches and an extremely deflating finish, which we'll get to shortly.

Either way, we hope that the Elimination Chamber PPV can fix some of the problems that have arisen. The road to WrestleMania 36 is an exciting one, but this PPV felt like a big roadblock.

#5. Having an unnecessary Roman Reigns-King Corbin match

Was it needed?

The Roman Reigns-King Corbin rivalry has been an unpopular one among fans simply due to how long it's dragged on. Their rivalry finally concluded inside a steel cage at Super ShowDown, with Reigns getting the win yet again.

Michael Cole seemed to confirm that the feud is officially done and we couldn't be more relieved about it. In our opinion, the rivalry should have ended at Royal Rumble 2020, since it had a Falls Count Anywhere stipulation and the stage was big enough to have the pay off there.

Instead, they chose to drag the rivalry on for a month longer than required just to fill the Super ShowDown card. While it was admittedly one of the better matches, it was still an unnecessary one.

