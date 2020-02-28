5 reasons why Ricochet lasted only 1.5 minutes against Brock Lesnar at WWE Super ShowDown 2020

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

A frustrating night for Ricochet

That was underwhelming. Early this month, Ricochet defeated Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins to earn a WWE Championship opportunity against Brock Lesnar at WWE Super ShowDown 2020.

While we all knew that Drew McIntyre's WrestleMania 36 announcement confirmed the match against Lesnar, the expectation was that Ricochet would get some offense in. After all, the past 3 editions of Survivor Series proved that Lesnar works best with smaller opponents (AJ Styles in 2017, Daniel Bryan in 2018, and Rey Mysterio in 2019).

Moreover, Ricochet has been pushed as one of the fastest-rising stars of Monday Night RAW - poised to be a main eventer down the line. Instead, his first major World Championship opportunity - the "biggest match of his career", ended in a minute.

There was a lot of disappointment right away and this is going to be one of those matches where people realize that WWE could have done so much more. A whole promo package was played about how Ricochet couldn't and wouldn't beat Brock Lesnar, only for him to lose in a minute? Here are 5 reasons why it happened.

#5. To not have the show drag on for too long

A quick night's work

One of the issues with major WWE PPVs these days (particularly the big 4) is the overall runtime. Since PPVs are now in the Network, the entire PPV model has almost been disbanded. As a result, WWE doesn't need to worry about running overtime and WrestleMania has suffered in recent years for going on too long.

That simply seems to be the way things are now and since Super ShowDown is a big stadium show, WWE tends to go longer for it as well. In order to cut out time and fit in other matches, the idea would have likely been to have a quick squash of Ricochet.

1 / 5 NEXT