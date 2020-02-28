8 things WWE subtly told us at Super ShowDown: Major change in WrestleMania 36 plans, Big error made in Undertaker's return?

An interesting show with a shocking end

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 is in the books and apart from being a long event, it took a few unexpected turns. For the first three Saudi Arabia shows, it seemed like title changes weren't required and that they were, in fact, just glorified house shows.

However, since Crown Jewel 2019, WWE established that the two Saudi Arabia shows that take place annually are full-fledged PPVs where anything can happen. That's certainly the card that they pulled at Super ShowDown 2020, but unfortunately, it wasn't in a good way.

However, there were a few Superstars that came out looking a lot better, but as a whole, the show simply lacked build, pace, and a hot crowd. Without any further ado, let's look at the things WWE subtly told us at Super ShowDown 2020:

#8. The main event fallout

Why?

For months now, we've been writing about how things are changing in WWE and how part-timers are slowly becoming a thing of the past, with WWE fully focused on the current generation of full-time talent.

It seems like all of that has gone down the drain. In the main event, Goldberg squashed 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt to win the Universal Championship for the second time. He joins Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins as the only multi-time Universal Champions and as Wyatt was gaining some major momentum for an incredible run, history repeated itself.

It seems like the more things change, the more they stay the same, and this confirms the rumors of there being a change in plans at WrestleMania 36, with Goldberg now expected to defend the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns while 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt is rumored to take on John Cena.

Goldberg's win was a huge disappointment and a short-sighted decision. He'll now have a brief one-month run on SmackDown.

