5 mistakes WWE made at TLC 2019: 6-time champions didn't return, big error made with title matches

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 16 Dec 2019, 10:38 IST SHARE

Roman Reigns takes to the sky and Rusev gets slammed onto a table

WWE TLC 2019 is in the books and it wasn't the worst way to end the show. While Survivor Series was a superior show, TLC was a good card and had some good moments as well. There were, unfortunately, quite a few botches on the show, including the main event, which affected it a bit.

However, the Women's Tag Team titles main eventing the show was the right decision in our view and the fact that Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch main evented two TLC PPVs in a row is quite incredible. Becky Lynch even set a record, becoming the first woman to main event 4 PPVs in a calendar year (WrestleMania, Extreme Rules, Survivor Series, and TLC).

Even the opener between The New Day and The Revival was great, with Kofi Kingston looking at his best since being WWE Champion and his run early in the year.

Here's the other side of the coin - the mistakes that were made at WWE TLC 2019.

Also read: 5 reasons why Daniel Bryan returned with his old look at TLC 2019

#5. Not doing enough to get the crowd engaged due to bad match placement

Bobby Lashley vs Rusev

We would understand if this would be blamed on the superstars - and it partially is - but the company is also to blame what happened. The biggest detriment to TLC 2019 by far was the crowd reactions - or lack thereof. The crowd never got into the groove during the main event and even matches such as Rusev vs Bobby Lashley - which had so much interest heading in, suffered from a lack of crowd reaction.

Perhaps that affected the perception of the matches but the placement of matches on the card makes all the difference when it comes to reactions to the PPV. Unfortunately, WWE got that aspect wrong on the night and the crowd didn't heavily react to too many matches or moments.

1 / 5 NEXT