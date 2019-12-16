7 things WWE subtly told us at TLC 2019: Controversial feud to continue, huge storyline revealed after main event? (December 15th, 2019)

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 16 Dec 2019, 09:45 IST SHARE

Daniel Bryan is back!

WWE TLC is officially in the books and it was a solid PPV to end the year. While it wasn't the best of the year, it had some solid matches and good storyline progression, with some matches delivering more than expected.

Plus, the Women's Tag Team title match main evening the show was a good decision as there was no better match to close the show (especially since the PPV is named TLC).

This was the final PPV of the decade and it ended interestingly. There are only two weeks of programming left in the year and following that, we begin the road to the Royal Rumble - which is the start of the road to WrestleMania.

Exciting times lie ahead in WWE and TLC saw more continuation of rivalries than the end of it. Here's what WWE subtly told us!

#7. Rusev and Bobby Lashley's future

The grudge match between Rusev and Bobby Lashley finally went to blows after two and a half months of build. WWE hardly invests that much time in a single storyline and this was one that got a lot of attention due to the controversial nature of the feud.

We have to give it to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, they mentioned that the tables stipulation was done to give Lashley a fluke win. Lashley would try to send Rusev through a table but it didn't break. He quickly rectified that, however, after he slammed Rusev through a table following interference by Lana.

The main implication that the feud isn't over. It won't be over until Rusev gets one over Lashley and Lana and expect it to continue following Lashley's win at TLC.

It was the co-main event and a better match than expected. Many felt it would be an in-ring disappointment, but it wasn't.

