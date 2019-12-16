WWE TLC 2019: 5 Reasons why Daniel Bryan returned with his old look

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 16 Dec 2019, 08:36 IST

It's been a long time coming

We understand if there would be differing opinions on this, but we thought that the Bray Wyatt-Miz match was a good piece of storytelling. It was a refreshing change from having the red lights disrupt the match and The A-Lister getting most of the offense triggered Wyatt to reach a new level.

Wyatt won the match as expected and post-match, he took out the mallet that was once seen in the Firefly Fun House. He was about to smash The Miz with it but the lights went out and a man in a hoodie showed up. It was Daniel Bryan and not just the one that we've been seeing these past few years - it was Bryan with his old look - the one from 2011!

It's set to renew Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan's feud, which we expect to culminate at Royal Rumble 2020. Here are five reasons why Daniel Bryan returned with his old look.

#5 To give a new story to their evolving feud

The Fiend wasn't let in at TLC

The best part of the Daniel Bryan-Bray Wyatt feud is how starkly different it is from their 2013-14 rivalry. Back then, it was about The Wyatt Family and Daniel Bryan joining it and channeling his "dark side".

This time around, it's made Bryan a babyface without a dark turn and it's clear that the premise of the rivalry has been entirely different. It helps that there was a five and a half year gap between their feuds and last time we saw Bryan, The Fiend took his hair after dragging him underneath the ring

The change in look was a result of that and it was likely done to continue to change and mix-up the ever-evolving feud between the two.

