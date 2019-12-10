6 more interesting opponents for CM Punk than Seth Rollins

Rohit Nath Top 5 / Top 10 10 Dec 2019, 21:21 IST

Seth Rollins just turned heel

CM Punk's return to WWE, via FOX for WWE Backstage, has generated a lot of attention. However, that slightly died down after he indicated that he has no interest in returning to the ring.

While virtually every WWE Superstar would want an opportunity to face someone of the caliber of CM Punk, there's been one major name calling him out more aggressively than others - Seth Rollins.

The Architect even went as far as to appear on the show and discuss the entire matter, revealing that he doesn't believe it's going to happen. Even when the post-Survivor Series Chicago crowd chanted for "CM Punk", Rollins acknowledged it and said that he called him out already but Punk doesn't want to respond.

That got Rollins into a bit of trouble as Vince McMahon was furious that he had teased a match that they can't promise to deliver. Either way, we take a look at six opponents who are more exciting for CM Punk than Seth Rollins.

#6. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Striking while the iron is hot

After WrestleMania, it'll have been a year since Bray Wyatt's return. 2019 has certainly been the most interesting year of his career - one where he's had a major resurgence with his new character "The Fiend".

The truth is we don't know how long WWE can keep his momentum going without eventually squandering it. But before they do that, using him in a return feud for CM Punk would be an incredible welcoming party.

Feuding with Punk alone would take The Fiend to a whole new level and it would be a feud between two Superstars who are great with character work. That's the kind of rivalry that people get invested in more than the ones that rely on the actual match.

