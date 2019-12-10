WWE RAW: 5 major changes we will see after Seth Rollins' heel turn and alliance with AoP

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 10 Dec 2019, 09:55 IST SHARE

What just happened?

It's official. Seth Rollins has finally turned heel and aligned with AoP. There were all the signs of it happening and tonight it was even more so after Seth Rollins ran away from a potential confrontation with AoP after Kevin Owens was waiting for the tag team in the ring.

That was certainly the biggest indicator and since you're reading this, we don't have to give you a spoiler warning. When Owens was looking for AoP backstage (in recurring segments through the night), he saw the car which AoP arrived in.

He smashed it with the steel pipe that Rey Mysterio gave him and when he opened the back door, he saw a figure in black. Right as he reached out for that figure, Akam and Razar beat him down.

They slammed Owens' face against the door and when the figure in black turned around and removed his hoodie, it was Seth Rollins. With Rollins' heel turn, here are five major changes we could see.

Also read: 5 reasons why The Miz replaced Daniel Bryan as Bray Wyatt's opponent for TLC

#5 A version of The Shield

An alliance reminiscent of The Shield

Don't get us wrong. AoP and Seth Rollins will never be The Shield. The trio of Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins will remain one of the greatest in WWE history, but with Ambrose now gone and under a different name in a different promotion, it's unlikely we'll ever see them reunite again.

With that being said, it makes storyline sense that Rollins would end up forming another 3-man faction with superstars who used to wear protective vests similar to The Shield. There's no denying that this alliance is the closest that we'll get to The Shield. It's a great part of Seth Rollins' character arc - one that we believe is possibly the best in WWE today.

1 / 5 NEXT