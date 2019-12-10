WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Sami Zayn is Mojo Rawley's new manager

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 10 Dec 2019, 08:53 IST SHARE

Sami Zayn and Mojo Rawley

Monday Night RAW has seen a lot of twists and turns these past few months but one of the more surprising developments this past Monday Night has been the segment where Sami Zayn seemingly aligned with Mojo Rawley.

So the context was this: Backstage, Kevin Owens asked Rawley where AoP was and he was messing around with him, leading to Owens giving him a sucker punch. Later on in the ring, after Seth Rollins walked away from a potential confrontation with AoP, Sami Zayn and Mojo Rawley came out.

Zayn explained to Owens why he was wrong in doing what he did to Rawley and if you're wondering why a SmackDown star was on RAW, it was because he got a "managerial license".

It's certainly an interesting yet bizarre alliance and one has to wonder what the ultimate objective is. However, we analyze this new alliance and the reasons behind it.

#5 It's potentially a one-off and nothing will come of it

Sami Zayn with Mojo Rawley

This was the first thought that we had, but it doesn't necessarily mean that it's true. Since Sami Zayn is a SmackDown superstar, it's highly possible that this "alliance" was merely a one-off.

After all, Sami Zayn is the manager of the current Intercontinental Champion - a much more promising gig. Moreover, he's o a different brand while Rawley is a superstar who struggles to get basic TV time.

In all likeliness, it could simply have been a one-off and Sami Zayn may not be his long-term manager. The real question is as to whether a superstar like Mojo Rawley needs a manager in the first place.

He has a good look but personality-wise, he hasn't been able to click with the audience, ever. If that's the case, then a manager may not be a bad idea.

1 / 5 NEXT