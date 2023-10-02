5 mistakes WWE made with Edge

Over the years, former WWE Superstar Edge has been one of the most influential stars in the world of wrestling. Having dedicated almost his entire wrestling career to WWE, The Rated-R Superstar has achieved several accolades with the Stamford-based promotion. The 49-year-old has had a legendary career with WWE.

However, there have also been moments where the promotion has wrongly utlized his talents. This led to several criticisms from the WWE Universe. While it did not tarnish The Ultimate Opportunist's legacy, the mistakes WWE made with regards to him are worth discussing.

In this article, we will look at five mistakes WWE made with The Rated-R Superstar:

#5. Edge losing at WrestleMania 26

At WrestleMania 26, Edge fought Chris Jericho for the World Heavyweight Championship. The match between the two had plenty of hype since WWE managed to create a brilliant storyline involving the two superstars. However, it was clear from the get go that The Rated-R Superstar had more mometum.

This was mainly because he made his surprise return at Royal Rumble, and proceeded to challenge Jericho. Despite being over with the fans, WWE booked The Ultimate Opportunist to lose this match, and this led to the displeasure of several fans in the WWE Universe.

#4. Edge winning against Matt Hardy

Even though the rivalry between Edge and Matt Hardy seemed entertaining to those outside, it was probably not the right thing to do. For those unaware, the storyline between the duo was inspired by real-life heat, after Matt's then-girlfriend Lita cheated on him with The Rated-R Superstar.

While turning someone's personal life into a storyline might have not been the best decision, allowing this feud to make The Rated-R Superstar the bigger star was even worse. After all, Hardy was already going through a rough patch, and two losses in a row is something he did not need. Given the crowd was also on his side, Hardy should have won the feud.

#3. Heel turn in 2022

Back in the day, Edge was one of the biggest heels in WWE. However, since towards the end of his first retirement in 2011, he became a massive face in the Stamford-based promotion. That's why, when Edge returned to full-time wrestling in 2020, he received one of the biggest pops in WWE history.

The fact he was such a big face is why the Stamford-based promotion should have never allowed him to turn heel. While him forming The Judgment Day might have helped the careers of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, it did not do the 49-year-old any good.

#2. Beating Finn Balor

After Edge made his return to WWE, fans were nostalgic seeing the 49-year-old back in action. However, things seemingly went wrong when the promotion attempted to further capitalize on this nostalgia. At WrestleMania 39, Edge took on Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell Match.

While the feud was already very lengthy, WWE seemed to have made the wrong decison when they booked The Rated-R Superstar to win the match. Because after all, at this age one would expect him to put other talents over.

#1. Live Celebration

After Edge beat John Cena to become WWE Champion in 2006, he decided to celebrate in the most unusual way. During an episode of Monday Night RAW, The Rated-R Superstar indulged in a 'Live Sex Celebration' inside the ring, with his former partner Lita. This celebration shocked many fans in the arena, and at home.

While John Cena and Ric Flair did interrupt The Ultimate Opportunist and Lita, the damage was already done. Not only did this segment between the 49-year-old and Lita receive criticism from fans, but it also made many uncomfortable, and they weren't shy expressing the same.