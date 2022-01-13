5 Mistakes WWE shouldn't make in 2022

2021 was a good year for WWE. It saw the emergence of first-time world champions, relatively consistent storylines compared to previous years, and most importantly - the return of the live audience.

However, there were mistakes made that shouldn't be repeated. While making mistakes is inevitable, these are a few that shouldn't be made in 2022:

#5. WWE shouldn't keep the brand supremacy theme for Survivor Series

Vince McMahon knows that things need to evolve in order to stay relevant. It seems to have been a while since Survivor Series was a can't-miss show. While it has been dubbed one of the "Big 4" shows because of its historical importance, the pay-per-view needs a change of direction.

For the last few years, the company has brought back the Interbrand warfare Survivor Series theme, even introducing Champion vs Champion matches from each brand. Don't get us wrong, this has resulted in some memorable bouts.

The RAW vs SmackDown Men's Survivor Series match from 2016 is possibly the greatest elimination bout in the pay-per-view's history. Brock Lesnar vs AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar vs Daniel Bryan, and Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre make up some of the instant classics we've seen between the Universal and WWE Champion.

However, by 2021, it was clear that the entire brand supremacy concept had run its course. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch admitted that it was a bit outdated:

"Yeah, I mean, that would be helpful. The whole brand supremacy is a little outdated."

It's time for the company to entirely change the concept of Survivor Series and what it stands for. As of now, Money in the Bank is a far better option to take its spot in the "Big 4" shows.

2019 was perhaps the last truly memorable Survivor Series show, but even that looks bleak in hindsight because of the heavy push of NXT and the sudden change over to NXT 2.0.

If they keep going with brand supremacy the way they did, there will no interest in Survivor Series anymore. To add to that, The WWE Draft has been held in October for the last few years, and it makes no sense that a superstar freshly drafted to a new show would suddenly be so loyal.

WWE didn't emphasize too much on brand supremacy in 2022 or show superstars showing an undying alliance to their show. On the flip side, they delayed the build to Survivor Series and didn't even have proper qualifying matches until after the teams were announced.

