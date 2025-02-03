5 mistakes WWE must fix on the road to WrestleMania 41

The Road to WrestleMania 41 looks a bit clearer with the conclusion of the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble. Two stars have now booked their spot on the The Show of Shows in what are sure to be spectacular matches.

Cody Rhodes retained his Undisputed WWE Championship after a grueling match against Kevin Owens. The American Nightmare will likely hold onto his title, especially because some injuries could keep him out for some time.

Meanwhile, Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair won the Royal Rumble matches and will get world title matches at WrestleMania. It’ll be great to see who they challenge at The Showcase of The Immortals.

However, Triple H must avoid making some mistakes and fix those that have already been made heading into ‘Mania.

Check out the five mistakes WWE must fix on the road to WrestleMania 41.

#5. Charlotte Flair’s character following her return

One of many fans’ worst fears came true when Charlotte Flair was the final superstar standing in the ring during the women’s Rumble. Flair’s appearance in the match wasn’t a surprise, as the company had been advertising it for weeks.

The Queen entered the match at #27 and went on to win her second Rumble match. It did not sit well with many fans who wanted to see IYO SKY, Roxanne Perez, or another deserving star win.

WWE will need to be careful and not make the mistake of having Flair as a face while heading into WrestleMania 41. She could challenge Rhea Ripley and remain the heel, especially because of all the heat she has generated with her win.

#4. Jade Cargill’s mystery attacker

Many WWE fans expected Jade Cargill to return at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble. Some even hoped to see her come back and target Naomi, adding to her mystery attacker’s plot.

Instead, Cargill skipped the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. She may not have been cleared to compete in the ring yet, and that could have been the biggest reason for her absence.

However, the creative team seems to be drawing back from her mystery attacker storyline. The story needs to be made more prominent in the coming weeks so Bianca Belair or another top star could get a marquee match at WrestleMania 41 against Jade Cargill.

#3. Alexa Bliss’ role during her 2025 WWE Royal Rumble return

Alexa Bliss returned at the 2025 Royal Rumble, much to the surprise of many fans. She entered the women’s elimination match at #21.

Instead of eliminating any big names and starting a new rivalry or being among the last few stars of the match, she exited without making a mark. It left a big question mark on her role in WWE going forward.

Bliss has always been seen as a top name in the company, and her return after two years could have made more headlines. WWE must fix this problem heading into WrestleMania and rebuild her as a main eventer so that she can get a top match at The Show of Shows.

#2. Jey Uso’s opponent for WWE WrestleMania 41

Not many saw Jey Uso winning the Men’s Royal Rumble Match as a possibility. However, Triple H seems to see a lot more in Jimmy’s twin and expects him to shine at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Jey was fresh off a loss to Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event. The Ring General wasted little time in shutting the doors at any future challenge from the OG Bloodline member.

However, Jey immediately named Gunther as the champion he wanted to challenge at WrestleMania. Looking at The Ring General’s fragile ego and knack for accepting challenges, the company could have booked that rematch without having Jey win the Royal Rumble.

The mystique around Jey’s opponent for ‘Mania could have been kept alive for a few more days. However, it’s evident that he will face the World Heavyweight Champion, and the company needs to book a solid storyline around that story.

#1. Roman Reigns’ new problems with Seth Rollins and CM Punk

WWE booked a massive spot to produce what seems like a future WrestleMania match. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were jostling on the top ropes when CM Punk gave them the push they needed to crash to the floor, over the top rope.

Seconds later, Punk also hit the floor after Logan Paul eliminated him. Rollins vented his frustration by going berserk and mercilessly attacking both men.

WWE seems to have a match for all three men ready for WrestleMania. A Triple Threat bout would do wonders for the event. But, does that mean Cody Rhodes won’t be facing any of these three stars at ‘Mania?

The segment makes it seem like all three men will enter the Elimination Chamber, and they will likely prevent each other from winning it. That could allow someone like John Cena to come out on top. However, the cover-up to this story needs to happen soon so that the 'Mania match isn’t too obvious heading into Elimination Chamber.

