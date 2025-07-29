5 Mistakes WWE must not make at SummerSlam 2025

WWE is set to host the biggest edition of SummerSlam this weekend at MetLife Stadium. It will be a two-night event for the first time in history, and the company is going all out to make it a star-studded extravaganza. The Triple H-led creative team has stacked the card with several championship matches and blockbuster showdowns.

However, an event this big needs to be free from any mistakes or blunders. Over the years, WWE has frequently committed notable errors at its major shows, leading to controversy. Hence, the creative team needs to ensure that it takes care of a few things that have the potential to ruin The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Here are five mistakes WWE must not make at SummerSlam 2025:

#5. World Heavyweight Title match not headlining Night One

SummerSlam is one of WWE's major shows, and fans expect world title matches to headline the event. The Undisputed WWE Title match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena will main-event Night Two. Therefore, the World Heavyweight Championship match should rightfully close the first night of the annual spectacle.

It is considered the top title of Monday Night RAW, with its legacy carved by Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, and Gunther. The World Heavyweight Championship match between CM Punk and The Ring General not headlining Night One will undermine the title's prestige and credibility. It will completely overshadow the championship, making it look secondary to other storylines.

This could be a huge mistake that might completely ruin the gravitas of the World Heavyweight Title and the much-anticipated bout between Punk and Gunther.

#4. Squandering John Cena's final SummerSlam match

SummerSlam 2025 will be a historic and emotional night for John Cena, as it will be the last time he wrestles at the iconic event. Therefore, WWE must not ruin Cena's high-profile match like it did at WrestleMania 41. His Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes deserves a good runtime, classic wrestling, and jaw-dropping moments.

Squandering the match with a controversial finish could tarnish John Cena's reputation and disrespect his legacy at the grand PLE. Fans expect an emotional, memorable sendoff for The Unseen 17, even if it's not his final match. But a poorly executed match would rob fans of their excitement. It could mar the WWE legend's last appearance at SummerSlam with controversy.

Besides, The Game and Co. would want to wrap up John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes in a way that would be etched in the hearts of fans, making it a memorable affair.

#3. Taking the Women's World Title away from Naomi

Naomi will defend the Women's World Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at SummerSlam. The biggest mistake WWE must avoid is taking the title away from The Glow. It has just been a few weeks since she won the gold, and taking it away would ruin her years of hard work that the real-life Bloodline member put into her character and could lead to her downfall.

WWE crowning Ripley or SKY the new Women's World Champion could be a pivotal moment for both superstars. However, this decision might prove to be one of the biggest setbacks for Naomi. It will not only derail her momentum but will also push her back to the mid-card scene once again. Hence, Triple H might avoid making that blunder at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Naomi must retain her championship at the upcoming PLE regardless of how it happens and continue to have a great run as champion.

#2. Missing the opportunity for a double turn during Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena

Cody Rhodes and John Cena will lock horns at SummerSlam in what is believed to be the last chapter of this rivalry. The American Nightmare has started to show shades of his villainous side, while The Cenation Leader has subtly indicated that he will soon return to his heroic roots. WWE has an incredible opportunity to capitalize on this scenario and make it the biggest highlight of the show.

Missing the chance for a double turn, where Cody turns heel and Cena turns face, would squander a rare opportunity to change the landscape of this company. The WWE legend has limited dates left in his Farewell Tour, and SummerSlam is the perfect stage for John Cena to return to his babyface roots. Meanwhile, a heel turn could give Cody Rhodes a fresh start, which he desperately needs.

WWE must not let this opportunity slip through its hands, as it could prove to be a huge mistake, as the company might not get a golden opportunity like this again.

#1. Handing Gunther a massive loss at SummerSlam

Gunther is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk at SummerSlam, and the creative team must not book a title change in this match. The Ring General is coming off a massive win over Goldberg and is riding on molten-hot momentum. WWE making him lose his high-profile title match at The Biggest Party of The Summer could be a massive mistake.

Gunther has already suffered a loss against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. That defeat dealt a crushing blow to his pride. Another big loss within four months, and that too at a grand stage like SummerSlam, could end his aura of invincibility. The Austrian may fail to recover from it, with him appearing vulnerable going forward.

Therefore, WWE must avoid committing such a creative blunder at The Biggest Party of The Summer and allow Gunther to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

