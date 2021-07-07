5 Money in the Bank winners no longer with WWE

The Money in the Bank Ladder Match is supposed to be the match that permanently elevates a WWE Superstar to the top of the card. It's worked for several competitors like Edge, Seth Rollins, and Daniel Bryan.

That is, of course, if you succeed at cashing in the contract. Even then, though, sometimes that trip to the top is followed by a long fall off a cliff to the bottom of the card.

Still, Money in the Bank is a clear indicator that WWE believes in someone and is ready to go all-in on them as a top star. Whether it works out in the end or not is irrelevant.

Today we'll be taking a look at some Money in the Bank winners that are no longer with the company. Whether they succeeded or failed on the cash-ins, these are competitors that WWE expected to be major players for years to come. We'll kick things off with a current member of one of AEW's top factions.

#5 Jake Hager- 2010 Money in the Bank winner

Before he was known as Jake Hager of The Inner Circle, this All-American American was known as Jack Swagger. During his WWE run, Swagger picked up a few major championships, including the World Heavyweight Title.

At WrestleMania XXVI, Swagger bested Christian, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Evan Bourne, Kane, Kofi Kingston, Matt Hardy, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin to be crowned as Mr. Money in the Bank.

He only held the case for two days (five due to tape delays) before cashing in on Chris Jericho, his Inner Circle leader.

Jericho was attacked by Edge on SmackDown, allowing Swagger to cash in and hit the gutwrench powerbomb to elevate himself to the top of the card. Swagger would go on to hold the World Heavyweight Championship until, oddly enough, the first-ever Money in the Bank pay-per-view in July of 2010.

He'd lose the gold to Rey Mysterio, who would then be immediately cashed in on by that night's winner, Kane.

