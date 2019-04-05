×
5 more shocking things that could happen at Wrestlemania 35 

Everndran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
366   //    05 Apr 2019, 20:41 IST

More and more surprises.
In the first part of this special WrestleMania series, we went through the possibilities of WWE surprising us with many twists and turns that could happen at the showcase of the immortals. From Asuka showing up and destroying the Wrestlemania main event to Dean Ambrose betraying his Shield brothers, we went through almost all possible swerves WWE could throw at us in the event.

Also Read: 8 Shocking Things That Could Happen At Wrestlemania 35

However, WWE is not a one-trick pony, as the creative team can surprise us on any given night, and there are multiple other ways WWE could shock us at the event.

So let us go through each one of these possibilities and analyze whether they are likely or not, as Wrestlemania is the only time of year where WWE has to plan outcomes fans thought were not going to happen.

#1 Strowman Comes Up Short

Strowman could be on the end of bad booking.
Braun Strowman will compete in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal for the second time in his singles career, as that seems like the only way WWE knows how to use the talented monster.

Strowman's reasoning for being in the match is due to his issues with SNL hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che, and that makes this one of the worst angles going into Wrestlemania this year, as one would expect WWE to have a better narrative in place for the big man.

This is a must-win match for Strowman, as his involvement in this match is bad enough, and if he doesn't win this trophy it could be considered a total disaster. It is totally plausible that WWE could pull a fast one on fans and have Strowman eliminated from this match, as his 'arch-enemies' in Che and Jost could win the battle royal.

 

