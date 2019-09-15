5 Most awaited matches from Clash of Champions 2019

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 365 // 15 Sep 2019, 19:22 IST

It's a stacked card!

WWE Clash of Champions will air on WWE Network on Sunday, September 15 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. The pay-per-view itself is marked by the fact that every WWE Title will be on the line during that night.

This year, notable championships held by Superstars such as Seth Rollins (Universal Champion), Becky Lynch (RAW Women's Champion) and Kofi Kingston (WWE Champion) will be defended against their No.1 contenders in an event where championship stakes couldn't get any higher.

With that being said, here are some of the most awaited matches from Clash of Champions 2019:

#5 Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode - Raw Tag Team Championships Match

RAW Tag Team Champions Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins will face off later on in the same night

What makes a RAW Tag Team Championships match spicier than a lot of compelling title matches on the same card is that the primary conflict will extend beyond this matchup itself.

Of course, the primary conflict here is that our current RAW Tag Team Champions - Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman - will face off against each other in a Universal Title match on the same night!

On top of that, Seth Rollins will be forced to pull double duty as the current Universal Champion and one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions.

This also poses a question of whether or not Braun Strowman will remain faithful to his tag-team partner during their match against the newly-formed team of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. These conflicts raise the stakes in what might be a night of controversial moments indeed.

Do you think Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman can co-exist with each other as a unit, or will Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode become your new RAW Tag Team Champions?

