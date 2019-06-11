×
5 most emotional WWE matches of all time

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.06K   //    11 Jun 2019, 16:56 IST

Michaels reluctantly retired Ric Flair with Sweet Chin Music at WrestleMania 24.
Professional wrestling is a soap opera, and much like any other opera, is able to garner emotional reactions.

Often, wrestling makes us angry, frustrated even, as we see our favourite stars come up short in high profile matches.

Sometimes, we're elated when our favourites finally come out on top, as we've followed their career and seen them grow as an athlete and eprformer before our very eyes.

And sometimes, we get downright emotional, as the wrestling world is able to garner a strong reaction from us.

Whether it be due to a legendary career retiring, a dream coming true or something else, the WWE can really hit fans hard.

And in these matches, the WWE Universe couldn't help but be swept up.

Here are five WWE emotional matches which made fans reach for the tissues.

#5: Bret Hart Vs. Shawn Michaels (Survivor Series 1997)

The wrestling world was never the same after the Montreal Screwjob saw Bret Hart betrayed.
The wrestling world was never the same after the Montreal Screwjob saw Bret Hart betrayed.

What can be said about the Montreal Screwjob that hasn't already been said before?

The lore is well-known. WWF Champion was set to retain the gold at the show against Shawn Michaels, and would forfeit it the next night, before leaving for WCW.

However, Vince McMahon's paranoia got the best of him, as the Screwjob occurred, with Michaels winning the match and title via submission, despite the Hitman never tapping out.

An emotional night for everyone involved, the match itself is very emotional when you know what is going to happen in its conclusion.

Simply put, the match represents a friendship being broken, as it'd take Bret Hart (once considered the most loyal of WWF stars), over a decade before he would feel comfortable appearing in a WWE ring once again.

