WWE has an exceptionally large presence on the popular social media platform Twitter. The company often posts updates, match snippets, backstage segments, and exclusives to further storylines. The hashtags for the company's two flagship shows trend on a bi-weekly basis, with events like WrestleMania pulling in hundreds of millions of engagements.

Most of WWE's biggest stars have huge followings on the platform. The size of a superstar's following doesn't always reflect their true popularity with the WWE Universe, but it is usually a good metric. It is no surprise that the most-followed stars in the company also receive some of the loudest crowd reactions every night.

So without further ado, let's find out who the five superstars with the biggest Twitter followings are.

#5: WWE United States champion Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) - 4.1 million followers

United States champion Seth Rollins is one of the most popular WWE Superstars. He has been a constant presence on the main scene for almost a decade, succeeding as a face, heel and member of both The Shield and The Authority. The four-time world champion also regularly involves himself in Twitter banter both in and out of character.

As a result, The Visionary has built up an impressive 4.1 million followers, earning him a spot on this list. He uses his huge and active following to promote his Black And Brave wrestling school that has put over several stars, and he also entertains us with his volatile relationship with American football.

#4: Sheamus (@WWESheamus) - 4.7 million followers

Four-time WWE world champion Sheamus is experiencing a career resurgence that's just beautiful to watch. After thirteen mostly underrated years on the main roster, The Celtic Warrior is finally receiving the fanfare he richly deserves. This is mainly due to his excellent work with The Brawling Brutes and against Intercontinental champion Gunther in recent months.

While Sheamus has been underrated for years, his Twitter following suggests otherwise. The Irish legend's blend of bantering wit, regular posting, and the success of his Celtic Warrior workouts have contributed to his massive online fanbase. His work in Hollywood, most notably appearing in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, has also helped grow his profile.

It is testament to Sheamus's popularity that until recently, he had more followers than the company's marquee star.

#3: WWE Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) - 4.8 million followers

As the face of the company for more than half a decade, Roman Reigns is bound to have one of the biggest fan followings in the company. The Tribal Chief's following comes at a staggering 4.8 million, somewhat surprisingly placing him third on this list. Reigns posts semi-regularly on the platform, exclusively sticking to his in-ring character and duties as an ambassador for the company.

One could argue that his following would be bigger if he were to engage in more informal banter. Another case can be made that his elusiveness matches the megastar aura he has cultivated in the ring either way, his work within the company speaks for itself, and his massive following is proof of that.

#2: Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) - 6.3 million followers

The Viper is beloved by millions in the Twitterverse

Fourteen-time WWE world champion Randy Orton is a bonafide future Hall of Famer. The Apex Predator has been the company's top heel for years, building an extensive resume of classic feuds against the likes of Triple H, Edge and John Cena. He has also starred in a number of movies, including 12 Rounds, Long Shot and Changeland, along with a guest starring role in the television show Shooter.

The Viper has amassed a huge fan following from his 20 years performing at the top level. His occasional roasting of anyone from co-workers to performers from rival companies and even mainstream celebrities has earned him 6.3 million followers on the platform so far. He also shares glimpses of his life as a family man and there's rarely a dull moment when Randy Orton tweets.

Honorable mentions

John Cena and The Rock's respective Hollywood successes put them ahead of the pack

Some stars who may fit the definition of "WWE Superstar" have not been included on this list due to a wide range of reasons. Some of these stars may have retired or semi-retired from in-ring action or working in backstage roles. Nevertheless, we feel they deserve a mention because their respective followings would have made the list had they been actively competing.

As expected, The Rock is the most popular star affiliated with the company on Twitter with 16.6 million followers, trailing closely by John Cena with 13.9 million. The Great One's old rivals Triple H (7.7 million) and Stone Cold Steve Austin (4.7 million) also boast big followings on the platform. Furthermore, WWE's official Twitter account has over 12.6 million followers.

#1: Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) - 6.6 million followers

The Maverick is a bonafide online celebrity

YouTube megastar Logan Paul signed with WWE on the road to Summerslam after a very impressive debut at WrestleMania 38. He defeated The Miz at The Biggest Party Of The Summer before challenging Roman Reigns to an undisputed Universal title match at the upcoming premium live event, Crown Jewel. The company's newest high-profile crossover star divides opinion, but he always gets people talking.

Paul's 6.6 million followers are the most of any active superstar in 2022, and it's easy to see why. Not only does he have 33.6 million subscribers across video and podcasting platforms but has also engaged in high-profile boxing matches with fellow YouTuber KSI and legendary pugilist Floyd Mayweather. Since most of Logan's fanbase had been following him before he made his way to the Stamford-based company, one can expect new eyes on the product.

