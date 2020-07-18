5 Most hilarious WWE entrance botches 

WWE's product is regularly recorded live, which means that Superstars are forced to compete in front of an audience who will be there to point out any errors. Whilst the company can sometimes push the product back on a delay so that they can edit out any botches, this doesn't always happen.

In-ring botches are common, but sometimes Superstars can be handed the worst luck when it comes to reaching the ring since many current and former WWE stars have managed to botch their own entrance on live TV.

Here are just five of the funniest entrance botches in recent WWE history.

#5 Melina

Melina's entrance at Survivor Series 2007 pic.twitter.com/ZZcEY3u4sm — Maffew #BLM 🏳️‍🌈 (@Maffewgregg) October 13, 2016

Melina has always had one of the greatest WWE entrances, it was something that allowed the former Women's Champion to stand out when she was first coming through the ranks in the company.

When Melina stopped managing MNM, she changed the way that she entered the ring by jumping down instead of lifting herself up. Back at Survivor Series in 2007, this came back to haunt her since she completely missed the ring apron and fell onto the floor.

The women in the ring at the time were highly amused by the incident since Layla, Beth Phoenix, Jillian Hall, and Victoria awaited their opponents in the ring.

Melina then went on to perform her entrance again and was able to do it correctly this time around, which allowed WWE to then edit this botch out of the DVD of the show that was released a few weeks later.

Interestingly, despite how easy it would be for these botches to happen with such a unique entrance, this is the only time that Melina has ever botched her entrance on this level.