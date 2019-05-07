5 most interesting WWE backstage stories of 2019

Batista and Ronda Rousey interacting behind-the-scenes at WrestleMania 35

WWE's backstage area is a fascinating place. At first glance, you'll see the gorilla position, the top officials, agents and producers all at work and further, you'll see the superstars going about, the locker room, the production truck and everything else.

However, what goes on backstage normally stays backstage...or so they say. Unfortunately for WWE, in the age of the internet where information spreads fast, they have a little trouble in keeping backstage incidents a secret.

As a result, when any major altercation or issue happens backstage, it's almost instantly reported by insiders who have sources within the company. Either way, a good chunk of the stories here weren't revealed by insiders, but people within.

Not all of the stories have negativity to it, but either way, there have been quite a few interesting things that have happened in the locker room and backstage. Here are the five most interesting things that happened backstage in 2019.

#5. Vince McMahon reveals his unexpectedly favourite WrestleMania 35 moment

A WrestleMania moment!

WrestleMania 35 was centered around three major moments - Seth Rollins' Universal Championship win, Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship win and Becky Lynch's historic main event win.

However, Vince McMahon's favourite part was none of those historic moments, but rather, the most comical moment on the show - when The Miz's dad squared up with Shane McMahon.

In an interview with the Jobbing out podcast, George Mizanin revealed his backstage interaction with Vince McMahon afterwards:

Vince McMahon came up to me and said it was his favourite part of the whole of WrestleMania, which is one of the greatest compliments I have ever gotten.

It was undoubtedly a classic moment and it must have been a huge moment for Mizanin to be told by Vince McMahon himself how great a moment it was.

