5 top WWE superstars who have influence over Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon is the single most important person in the pro wrestling/sports entertainment world. Over the past few decades, McMahon took over the business from his father and took it to a direction that his father would not have approved of.

He essentially destroyed the entire territory system and made WWF the juggernaut of the industry, before spending a good part of the 90s competing with WCW, and winning the famous Monday Night Wars.

After WWE officially purchased WCW, there was zero doubt as to who the #1 guy in pro wrestling was. And for 18 years, Vince McMahon has been exactly that. He's the kind of person who would generally encourage his wrestlers to use leverage if they had it, but naturally, wouldn't prefer anyone having leverage against him.

Either way, he's a businessman, and whether it's out of favour or otherwise, he knows that quite a few of his top wrestlers have influence over him, whether it's only in some matters. Here are five top stars who definitely have influence over the boss himself.

#5. Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair proved to be an influential figure backstage following WrestleMania 35

Charlotte Flair is understandably someone who Vince McMahon favours. After all, from the very beginning of her main roster run, she has been the top woman of the company (up until Ronda Rousey's arrival and the rise of Becky Lynch).

Either way, one example of her influence was post-Superstar Shake-Up 2019. Her real-life boyfriend Andrade was moved over to RAW as part of the Shake-Up. WWE usually tries their best not to separate couples via brands, so this may have been mismanagement.

Either way, Flair convinced McMahon to bring Andrade back to SmackDown along with Zelian Vega, his manager. Because Vega is married to Aleister Black in real life, it also resulted in Black moving to SmackDown after just being assigned a brand.

