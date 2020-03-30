5 Most likely opponents for Edge after WrestleMania 36

Randy Orton may be the first of many opponents for Edge

The company is filled with talent who'd love a chance to work with him

Could Edge and The Big Dog actually have a match?

They thought that his career was over and done but at the Royal Rumble this year, he proved that you did not know him, dear WWE Universe member. Edge came back to WWE after years on the shelf to much cheering and adulation.

It is a shame that his comeback has been marred by everything that has been happening around the world these days, but everything must come to an end someday. And the good news is that Edge is likely here to stay and rule the roost provided his match at WrestleMania 36 has gone according to plan (I have heard nothing to indicate otherwise).

So, whom does he take on after Randy Orton? I can immediately think of 5 names and I would like to invite you to do the same in the comments section right below.

#5 Seth Rollins

Match that convinced me to give this ol wrasslin thing a shot. Thanks boys! https://t.co/0JFPQSimnb — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 29, 2020

I mean just look at this Tweet. Seth Rollins is a huge fan of Edge and as the company's top heel, it would only make all the sense in the world to pit him against a babyface Edge. In fact, he could dedicate a sermon or a service to the fact that Edge needs healing for all the injuries that he sustained, for when he believed that he would never ever wrestle again.

Having grown up on Edge's matches, Seth Rollins would be someone who probably knows every Edge spot inside out, and he is also someone who matches Edge when it comes to size and his style. This is not going to be a match where the young man carries the veteran but where they work together to tell a good story.

The added element of the heel stable would only add more drama to the proceedings.

