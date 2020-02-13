5 Most likely things that could happen when John Cena shows up on WWE SmackDown

Gear up for a huge episode of WWE SmackDown this week

If one were to make a Mount Rushmore of the greatest WWE Superstars, John Cena is likely to be on the list of the all-time greats. Some have even referred to him as the greatest of all time, carrying the company on his back through thick and thin.

And now, he is scheduled to return to WWE SmackDown later this month. Very little is known about why he is returning, but in this article, I shall try and make a few guesses.

And since my work is pure guesswork, I invite you to do the same in the comments too. One thing that's for sure is that anything John Cena does is certainly big news and whoever he works with will certainly be elevated a step or two.

So, with that said, here are 5 things that could happen when you see the man you cannot see on SmackDown.

#5 Attacked by The Fiend

The only reason why The Fiend, who would be the obvious choice to take out a legend like John Cena is so low in the list is because his feud with Goldberg would have just concluded. It would be very surprising to see him either defeat Goldberg or lose to the legend and target John Cena a few hours later. But at the same time, this could certainly lead to a big match at Elimination Chamber, with the Universal Championship on the line!

In any case, if John Cena returns to cut a promo and The Firefly Funhouse flashes on the screen, it would be a very interesting twist. Maybe he eats the Mandible Claw, and passes out in the middle of the ring, setting up a feud for WrestleMania. Bray Wyatt and John Cena have had mammoth battles in the past, but it's never been John Cena vs. this demonic avatar of Wyatt's.

