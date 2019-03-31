5 Mystery Opponents for John Cena at WrestleMania 35

For the Man who has everything

WrestleMania 35 is right around the corner. A new WWE rumor suggests that John Cena does have a new mystery opponent at the showcase of the Immortals. So, who could it be?

As per the report, it's not Kurt Angle. But alas, hasn't the WWE Universe heard that before? While that report can't be dismissed entirely, it's quite evident that Vince McMahon has something brewing in his lab.

John Cena is the Face of the WWE. He's a modern day Hulk Hogan. A living breathing Superman if there was one. He is The Champ, and indeed, his storied WWE career has had everything.

He's a 16 Time WWE World Heavyweight Champion and faced off at WrestleMania against the likes of The Rock, Edge, Big Show, Batista, HHH, The Undertaker and many more at the show of shows.

The WWE fans and John Cena have a love-hate relationship. The Cenanation Leader certainly has proved himself with excellent matches as being a card-carrying member of an Elite group of WrestleMania main-eventers.

So like Superman, what do you get for the man who has everything? Here are 5 Mystery Opponents John Cena could be facing at WrestleMania 35.

#5 The Undertaker

Haven't we done this already?

Most of the WWE Universe remember the quick match that John Cena had with the Undertaker at WrestleMania 34. Some would say it was too quick. With Undertaker already have put Roman Reigns over, maybe its time to pass it back to Mr. Hustle, Loyalty and Respect.

John Cena is one of the most decorated WWE champions of all time. While he's only 41, he's still relatively young. Could be the man to retire The Phenom at WrestleMania? A recent picture from The Undertaker's Instagram account suggested that he was in excellent health and shape.

As of right now, The Undertaker doesn't have an opponent at WrestleMania 35. Neither is he scheduled to be on the card. John Cena lost their last encounter. It's unknown whether The Undertaker will ever come back to WrestleMania as time may not be on his side.

Perhaps, it's time to do the right thing.

