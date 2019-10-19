5 new challengers for Brock Lesnar and the WWE Championship

SmackDown Superstar Brock Lesnar is the new WWE Champion.

The 2019 WWE Draft came to a close on Monday night, and the rosters for Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown have been set. There are some interesting new match-ups that can be created now that the brand split is back in full effect. SmackDown was able to secure several top-tier male and female Superstars, including WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, who won the title on the first episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX back on October 4th.

Going all the way back to his first championship victory in August 2002, Brock Lesnar has always been one of the strongest, most difficult-to-defeat champions in WWE history. With the SmackDown roster set, there is now a list of men lining up for a shot at their brand's top prize, even if the opponent is the 'Beast Incarnate'. Here are 5 men who can be new challengers to Brock Lesnar's WWE Championship.

#5. Ali

Ali could potentially be one of the greatest WWE underdogs of all time.

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, the man who was known as the "Heart of 205 Live" was moved to the SmackDown locker room seemingly out of nowhere, at the beginning of 2019. He started a very quick rise to the top before a very unfortunate injury took him out of the running for a shot at the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber.

We all know what happened next. Ali was injured, and Kofi Kingston took his place. Kingston was unable to win the WWE Championship inside the Chamber but did come away successfully at WrestleMania 35. His dream run came to an end when he lost his title to Lesnar on the first episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Now that he's back to being completely fit, Ali can grab that WWE Championship chance that was taken away from him at the beginning of 2019. Does he have a chance at defeating the monstrous WWE Champion? Maybe not, but if nothing else, they could have one heck of a match.

In recent years, Lesnar has become known for his amazing matches against smaller wrestlers, such as AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Daniel Bryan. Ali is a great wrestler, and even if he doesn't win the match, the fans would love to see this encounter.

