5 New challengers for John Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship after Backlash 2025

John Cena defeated Randy Orton in the main event of WWE Backlash 2025 in what was advertised as the final showdown between the two icons. The Franchise Player used a low blow in the final moments of the match to retain his title.

With the rivalry now seemingly over, the Last Real Champion is ready for new challengers. The title picture heading into the summer is wide open, with several major names in the mix. Whether it's rising stars or legendary foes, WWE has no shortage of options to line up against Cena.

As storylines begin to heat up after Backlash, let’s check out five names who could step up for a shot at Cena's gold.

#5. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns hasn’t been in the title scene since his loss at WrestleMania XL. However, The Tribal Chief remains one of WWE’s most protected stars and has a long history with Cena. Their previous feud saw Reigns win, but with Cena holding the gold now, the roles are reversed.

A potential SummerSlam showdown between the two legends would be a box office hit. It would also give Reigns a chance to re-establish his dominance on a big stage. Meanwhile, Cena could attempt to finally get one over on Reigns in what might be their last bout.

#4. WWE legend R-Truth

R-Truth unexpectedly inserted himself into the main event at Backlash, running in to support Cena against Orton. However, his distraction backfired, and he ate an RKO from The Viper. The moment created a lot of buzz on social media.

Reports suggest Truth could be in line for a one-off bout against Cena on a stage like Saturday Night’s Main Event later this month. WWE may look to reward Truth’s hard work with a match against The Cenation Leader. While Truth's not a long-term contender for the gold, his involvement in the title scene could offer Cena a short-term rivalry before he kicks off bigger feuds.

#3. Seth Rollins

The Visionary made waves by aligning with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker at WrestleMania. Since then, Seth Rollins has looked unstoppable, cementing himself as one of RAW’s most dominant forces. While he’s feuding with CM Punk, WWE could book a Cena vs. Rollins showdown later this summer.

Their past battles were show-stealers, and with Rollins now part of Heyman’s faction, a title feud could be interesting. If Cena retains his championship until August, a SummerSlam bout against Rollins would be a major attraction.

#2. CM Punk

CM made his presence felt again after WrestleMania and is expected to go after Seth Rollins in the next few weeks. However, The Best in the World has teased pursuing the world title, and Cena’s current heel run makes this a compelling matchup.

Right after Backlash went off-air, Punk posted a story on Instagram hinting at a potential feud against the 17-time world champion. A possible showdown between the two could make headlines around the world and end up being one of the biggest matches of the year.

#1. Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has not appeared on WWE programming since WrestleMania, where Cena used Travis Scott's help to secure a controversial victory. The American Nightmare has every reason to come back for revenge.

A match against Cena would be more than just about the title for Rhodes this time around. Triple H could book Cody’s return closer to SummerSlam and tap into real fan emotion to build the feud.

Cody vs. Cena II, with no distractions and everything on the line, could be WWE’s biggest main event of the year. Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for The Franchise Player next.

