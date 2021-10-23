5 new challengers for RK-Bro following WWE Crown Jewel

RK-Bro once again defeated AJ Styles and Omos to retain their RAW Tag Team Championships at Crown Jewel. This was the former champions' second defeat since they lost the titles at SummerSlam.

During the match, Riddle surprised his opponents and his partner, Randy Orton, by making his entrance on a camel. As the contest got underway, Riddle and Orton picked Styles and Omos apart.

Towards the end, Styles went for a Phenomenal Forearm but was caught with an RKO. Riddle then nailed Styles with a Floating Bro to win the match.

That said, Randy Orton and Riddle can now hunt for new challenges on the Red Brand as they cement their legacy as the number one tag team on the red brand.

In this article, we look at five new challengers for RK-Bro on RAW following Crown Jewel.

#5 Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs RK-Bro

The father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio have never squared off against the reigning RAW Tag Team Champions, RK-Bro.

However, Orton and Rey Mysterio have had their share of brawls in the past, going as far as No Way Out in 2006 when a young Randy overcame the experienced Mysterio. To have them feud again, albeit in a tag-team contest, will be worth every penny as Rey and Dominik look to establish themselves on the red brand.

The Mysterios will be eyeing their first reign as RAW Tag Team Champions as they challenge RK-Bro.

