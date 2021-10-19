×
WWE Crown Jewel: 5 possible finishes to the RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles & Omos match

The match for the RAW Tag Team Championship will certainly be an edge-of-the-seat affair
Pranay Rangra
ANALYST
Modified Oct 19, 2021 09:10 PM IST
Feature

The rivalry between RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and AJ Styles & Omos is gathering steam.

After the latter was beaten by RK-Bro at SummerSlam for the titles, Styles and Omos have been waiting for their opportunity at reclaiming the gold. This opportunity will finally take shape on Thursday at Crown Jewel.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, things reached boiling point when RK-Bro was in a match against The Street Profits. Styles and Omos interfered in this bout as the Phenomenal One nailed Randy Orton with a Phenomenal Forearm and the seven-foot giant destroyed Riddle, Dawkins, and Ford outside the ring.

.@AJStylesOrg & @TheGiantOmos just laid waste to everyone in the ring!Are we looking at the next #WWERaw Tag Team Champions at #WWECrownJewel? https://t.co/51w0pHT08y

AJ got revenge on The Viper with the strike. Over the last few weeks, Styles has been on the receiving end of devastating and unexpected RKOs.

With tensions flaring before Crown Jewel, here are five possible finishes to their match for the RAW Tag Team Championship.

#5. RK-Bro win clean as Randy Orton nailed AJ Styles with an RKO

There can't be a more befitting finish for RK-Bro fans than Randy Orton nailing Styles with an RKO to pick up the win.

If this happens and RK-Bro retains their RAW Tag Team Championships, the chemistry between Randy Orton and Riddle will receive a shot of confidence owing to another successful title defense.

The Viper and The Original Bro can then set their sights on new challengers on RAW. Teams like the father-son duo of Rey & Dominik Mysterio, The Street Profits, and the Dirty Dawgs would certainly want their hands on the tag team gold.

1 / 3 NEXT
Edited by Abhinav Singh
हिन्दी