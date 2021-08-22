WWE SummerSlam 2021 - Best and worst - Major botch on air, big surprise planned for current Champion, worst segment of the year?

WWE SummerSlam 2021 was a good pay-per-view. It wasn't perfect by any stretch of imagination. A lot of hype was obviously dampened by CM Punk's return to pro-wrestling.

That said, SummerSlam had plenty of hits and misses. In fact, some parts of the show were downright awful.

What did you think of the pay-per-view? Did the company do a good job with this stacked card, or should they have done things a little differently? Do let us know in the comments.

Meanwhile, here's our list of the best and worst from SummerSlam 2021.

#3 Best/worst: Becky Lynch returns at WWE SummerSlam 2021 but there's a major issue!

Everything about Becky Lynch's return was perfect. Insider Andrew Zarian even went on to say that it wasn't a response to CM Punk joining AEW. The crowd screamed its lungs out when The Man showed up to at party, and Carmella's swerve was pretty cool too.

Only man who could topple that cm punk pop is #TheRock — Wrestling Mat (@ketansdb) August 22, 2021

But the way that Bianca Belair, a superstar whom WWE has put time and effort into, lost, was a poor choice. Remember how strong she looked in the go-home show before the pay-per-view where she defeated not one but two opponents? Two!

Sure, Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair is the route the company will take after WWE SummerSlam 2021, but who after that? If defeating Belair is this easy, is there anyone else on the WWE SmackDown roster (barring Sasha Banks) that can match up to the SmackDown Women's Champion?

Would you call this move a best or a worst? We couldn't decide, so we stuck it into the Best and worst section!

